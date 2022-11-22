JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many emergency responders spend time away from family during Thanksgiving… but they still find ways to keep the holiday spirit while working. At Emerson Ambulance many of the personnel have spent years in the industry so being away from family during Thanksgiving is common and for Alan Poole, a paramedic, it’s something his family has been used to since he was 22.

