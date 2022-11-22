Read full article on original website
Black Friday shoppers hunting for deals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Friday caused many to flock to their favorite stores to bag deals. Some places had everything 50% off, and lines at some stores formed around 5 a.m. Black Friday is not what it used to be said by one Target employee. With all the same...
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
Christmas tree farm kicks off the season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Thanksgiving officially in the rearview mirror, many people are preparing for Christmas. For many, this means buying presents, hanging lights, and most importantly, getting a tree. The day after Thanksgiving is a day that tree farm owners wait for all year as it’s the most...
Finding time for Thanksgiving at work
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many emergency responders spend time away from family during Thanksgiving… but they still find ways to keep the holiday spirit while working. At Emerson Ambulance many of the personnel have spent years in the industry so being away from family during Thanksgiving is common and for Alan Poole, a paramedic, it’s something his family has been used to since he was 22.
50-foot Christmas tree getting people in the holiday spirit
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The holiday season has arrived at John 3:16 Ministries and this year, the newest decoration is breaking records. The group built a 50-foot artificial Christmas tree in the middle of their camp to help get people in the holiday spirit. Members got a little help from...
Lighting up White River with a holiday tradition
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people around the state will get into the Christmas spirit this winter by visiting Batesville. The White River Wonderland celebration features a drive-through exhibit with over two-million lights. It’s something Mayor Rick Elumbaugh is proud of, saying it attracts people from all over. “We’ve...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Black Friday will be the nicest weather day we have all weekend. The ground may still be a little wet this morning and not even going to rule out a few sprinkles or mist. However,...
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
New recovery program for women opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Women battling addiction have a new resource for help. NEA Divine Intervention cut the ribbon this week on its new peer community center, located at 2408 Phillips Dr. in Jonesboro. According to its website, the 501c3 non-profit “offers adult women in recovery the opportunity to live...
25th Rumble on the Ridge tips off
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Thanksgiving basketball tradition continues. The 25th Rumble on the Ridge tipped off Thursday in Forrest City. Jonesboro, West Memphis, and the host Mustangs are the NEA teams in the bracket. All games are played at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena. 25th Rumble on the Ridge.
Riverside Park lights, Main Street holiday festivities set for this weekend
White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Holiday fun kicks off tonight in Batesville with the White River Wonderland lights being switched on at 5 p.m. at Riverside Park. The 2022 display will be open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight. The...
Craighead County I-555 lanes to see new traffic pattern
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, traffic will shift lanes on Tuesday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, on Nov. 29 the southbound lane of traffic will shift to the newly constructed southbound lanes. “Once traffic is divided into one lane in each direction in the...
Community Thanksgiving lends helping hand to the hungry
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A meal for the hungry, homeless, and lonely, The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal is an annual tradition feeding the mouths of those who need it most around northeast Arkansas. Thanksgiving is all about food, friends, and family, but for those who have nowhere to go the...
Mississippi County bridge construction to cause road detour
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday a portion of Highway 148 will close for construction on a bridge. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 crews will close Highway 148 between Interstate 55 and Highway 181 for construction. A detour route will be...
Request for Lyon College to offer dentistry, veterinary doctoral degrees approved
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Those in Batesville who want to pursue a career as a dentist or veterinarian may soon have a new way of doing so. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Lyon College received word that on Friday, Nov. 18, the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council (IAC) approved seven changes for the school. One of those requests included offering dentistry and veterinary medicine professional degrees.
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
Home burglary ends with one shot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
