Blacksburg, VA

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Condensed Game: NC State vs. UNC

NC State moved to 8-4 and 4-4 ACC with a 30-27 road win over rival UNC Saturday. The Wolfpack, which has won 11 of the last 16 against the Tar Heels, upset UNC behind a tremendous effort from quarterback Ben Finley, and an awesome effort from its defense. Finley completed...
Virginia Tech hangs on to outlast Charleston Southern

Virginia Tech had another rough shooting night from the perimeter with Charleston Southern lighting it up for the majority of the game, but both teams settled down some and the Hokies held on to just edge out the Buccaneers by a final score of 69-64. Justyn Mutts was the player the Hokies relied on at the end of the game, facilitating the offense by scoring himself and getting others involved.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Day After: Back to Back Losses For UNC

Jason Staples and Buck Sanders join host Tommy Ashley to discuss North Carolina's loss at home to NC State. The Heels could not get the offense going while the Pack did just enough on that side of the ball to pull off the double overtime win. After opening thoughts from...
RALEIGH, NC
NC State QB Ben Finley trolls UNC's Drake Maye's previous comments about Wolfpack after 30-27 win at Tar Heels

NC State quarterback Ben Finley led the Wolfpack to a 30-27, double-overtime win over rival UNC and Tar Heels star Drake Maye Friday. For Finley, it was a long journey from the bottom of the depth chart due to injuries and quarterback changes. Finley was asked if he ever considered transferring considering his low standing on the depth chart initially. When the quarterback answered, he brought up Maye’s comments from September, which were a dig at the Wolfpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
