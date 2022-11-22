Virginia Tech had another rough shooting night from the perimeter with Charleston Southern lighting it up for the majority of the game, but both teams settled down some and the Hokies held on to just edge out the Buccaneers by a final score of 69-64. Justyn Mutts was the player the Hokies relied on at the end of the game, facilitating the offense by scoring himself and getting others involved.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO