Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
247Sports
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Condensed Game: NC State vs. UNC
NC State moved to 8-4 and 4-4 ACC with a 30-27 road win over rival UNC Saturday. The Wolfpack, which has won 11 of the last 16 against the Tar Heels, upset UNC behind a tremendous effort from quarterback Ben Finley, and an awesome effort from its defense. Finley completed...
Virginia Tech hangs on to outlast Charleston Southern
Virginia Tech had another rough shooting night from the perimeter with Charleston Southern lighting it up for the majority of the game, but both teams settled down some and the Hokies held on to just edge out the Buccaneers by a final score of 69-64. Justyn Mutts was the player the Hokies relied on at the end of the game, facilitating the offense by scoring himself and getting others involved.
After Iowa State Loss, UNC Keeps Slipping From No. 1 in Perspective
PORTLAND, Ore. — No matter if North Carolina defeats No. 18 Alabama on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels are certain to slip from their perch atop the college basketball rankings. There will be a new No. 1 team nationally next week...
The Day After: Back to Back Losses For UNC
Jason Staples and Buck Sanders join host Tommy Ashley to discuss North Carolina's loss at home to NC State. The Heels could not get the offense going while the Pack did just enough on that side of the ball to pull off the double overtime win. After opening thoughts from...
Alabama soccer downs Duke to advance to program's first-ever College Cup
The Alabama soccer program is heading to the 2022 College Cup. The top-seeded Crimson Tide was able to fend off the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils in a 3-2 overtime victory Friday night in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal match at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. Alabama (23-2-1) won its 20th...
NC State QB Ben Finley trolls UNC's Drake Maye's previous comments about Wolfpack after 30-27 win at Tar Heels
NC State quarterback Ben Finley led the Wolfpack to a 30-27, double-overtime win over rival UNC and Tar Heels star Drake Maye Friday. For Finley, it was a long journey from the bottom of the depth chart due to injuries and quarterback changes. Finley was asked if he ever considered transferring considering his low standing on the depth chart initially. When the quarterback answered, he brought up Maye’s comments from September, which were a dig at the Wolfpack.
Preview: Duke (6-1) looks to wing back-to-back PK events in championship match-up against Purdue (5-0)
After rebounding from a dreadful offensive performance against Oregon State with a much improved and efficient showing against Xavier on Friday afternoon, Duke Basketball will play for the PK85 Legacy championship on Sunday afternoon. Standing in the Blue Devils' way will be an undefeated Purdue (5-0) team that boasts a...
UNC basketball survives Portland: Tar Heels' near-upset loss draws criticism from national media
North Carolina survived an upset scare Thursday, holding off a game Portland squad, 89-81, in the Phil Knight Invitational. Portland led with less than five minutes in the game and only trailed by three points in the final minute before the Tar Heels put things away. For North Carolina, it...
