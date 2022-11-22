ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy’s Frozen Custard Continues Growing In Tampa Bay, New Store Coming To Clearwater

The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The weather forecast for Clearwater next month is calling for below-zero temperatures….but only at Andy’s Frozen Custard!

The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is set to open this December at 2190 Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

“Clearwater residents have a lot to smile about, with gorgeous weather, beautiful beaches, and glorious sunsets,” said Andy Kuntz, owner, and CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard.  “Our treats tend to have that same effect.  We like to say we put ‘a grin above your chin’ by serving the world’s finest frozen custard in all the towns we’ve served for the past 36 years.  We plan to continue that as we expand in the Tampa Bay area, with a recent store opening in South Riverview and with additional Andy’s™ coming soon.  Our goal is to become the new treat of choice in Tampa Bay for special occasions, family events or the perfect afternoon pick me up.”

At Andy’s Frozen Custard, the fun begins as patrons approach the store.  Accented with colorful, engaging signage and featuring a combination of contemporary/retro influences and popular ‘Googie’ style architecture, the store’s unique design also showcases the frozen custard and treat-making process via “see-through” glass walls.

Guests can watch the World’s Finest Frozen Custard being crafted with only the finest ingredients.

Andy’s rich, thick and decadent treats feature smooth and creamy vanilla and chocolate frozen custard, transformed into luscious Concretes, Jackhammers™, shakes, malts, sundaes, and seasonal treats.

In addition to the regular menu, a rotating roster of specials feature the freshest fruits and flavors of the season. When Andy’s Clearwater opens in December, seasonal limited-time offers like the Santa Brownie Jackhammer, Santa Brownie Sundae, and the Andy Nog Shake are sure to ring in the holiday spirit.

As a Jackhammer, Andy’s creamy vanilla frozen custard is blended with fresh-baked brownies and candy cane pieces with hot fudge down the middle of the treat and the Sundae features the same ingredients atop the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. The smooth and creamy Andy Nog Shake, hand-crafted with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with rich, decadent eggnog, is a gift for the tastebuds and has become an annual holiday tradition for shoppers on the go.

Did someone say snow in Clearwater?  It might just be the Snowmonster™ Concrete, featuring vanilla frozen custard blended with strawberries and melted chocolate chip.  Other favorites include the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer™, made with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter and brownies, “drilled and filled” with hot fudge; and the seasonal Original Straw-Ana Sundae, which features vanilla frozen custard, sliced bananas, and one of Florida’s home-grown fruits, strawberries.

In a state where sunshine is always in season, Florida has been an expansion focus of Andy’s since opening its stores in Lakeland and Sanford as well as the October 26th opening of Andy’s South Riverview. Following the opening of the Clearwater store, Andy’s plans to expand its footprint in the Tampa Bay area over the next few years, with the next store opening in the Brandon area in early 2023.

Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location.  With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always Made Fresh Hourly™. The dairy is sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest and the baked goods are secret family recipes, such as Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies.

Customers can also grab a pint, quart, or a ‘Pick 6™’ mix-and-match bundle on the go. Each Andy’s Anywhere™ item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen, and placed in a convenient carrier. Each treat is fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well worth an extra stop on the way home from the market to enjoy at family celebrations, holiday parties, and tailgates.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting a grin above your chin with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine.

The Free Press - TFP

