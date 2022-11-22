Governor Hogan and Transportation Officials Honor Victims of Crashes Involving Drunk, Drugged Drivers at 19th Annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony

BALTIMORE -- The grace period for resolving outstanding video tolls is ending this month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.Nov. 30 is the last day of the nine-month grace period. It will cease to exist at 11:59 p.m. on that day, according to transit authorities.The nine-month civil penalty waiver grace period has allowed people to develop payment plans, resolve their outstanding tolls, and switch to an E-ZPass to avoid future difficulties, transit authorities said.Those authorities estimate that 724,000 drivers and businesses have had $119 million in outstanding video tolls waived.MDTA officials say they have noticed that some people have deferred...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO