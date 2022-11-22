Governor Hogan and Transportation Officials Honor Victims of Crashes Involving Drunk, Drugged Drivers at 19th Annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony

Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Secretary Of State And Attorney General Warn Of Giving Tuesday And Holiday Scams
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—While Giving Tuesday is a day that marks the season of helping others, the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General warn that this year’s holiday season comes with an increased urgency to protect against scam artists preying on generous donors.
Grace period for Marylanders to resolve outstanding toll fares ends on Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- The grace period for resolving outstanding video tolls is ending this month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.Nov. 30 is the last day of the nine-month grace period. It will cease to exist at 11:59 p.m. on that day, according to transit authorities.The nine-month civil penalty waiver grace period has allowed people to develop payment plans, resolve their outstanding tolls, and switch to an E-ZPass to avoid future difficulties, transit authorities said.Those authorities estimate that 724,000 drivers and businesses have had $119 million in outstanding video tolls waived.MDTA officials say they have noticed that some people have deferred...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Proclaims November 25 As American Indian Heritage Day In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day in Maryland. The annual holiday, observed in the state since 2008, recognizes both the historical and contemporary contributions and achievements of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples. “American Indian Heritage Day is a time to honor...
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police To Increase Patrols As Motorists Take To The Road Ahead Of Thanksgiving
Per the Maryland State Police: With more than 1 million Marylanders expected to travel 50 or more miles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Maryland State Police will be increasing patrols to ensure motorists arrive safely at their destination. Maryland State Police will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the...
Man putting gas in car on I-95 in Maryland killed in hit-and-run, others hurt
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were looking for the driver of a car that hit three people who were putting gas into a vehicle on the side of Interstate 95, killing one of them. MSP said Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pa. died around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on […]
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
Couple 'shocked' after mom gives birth on Maryland interstate
A Maryland couple had a Thanksgiving surprise as their baby was born along Interstate 270 when they were driving to the hospital. WRC’s Dominque Moody reports.Nov. 25, 2022.
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
Bay Net
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
wypr.org
Maryland health department data shows RSV hospitalizations statewide
The Maryland Health Department launched an online tracking tool so residents can stay informed about how severely Respiratory Syncytial Virus is hitting state hospitals. The graph compares hospitalization rates of years past and of previous weeks in 2022. There are 129 people hospitalized with the disease statewide. RSV is impacting...
WSET
Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff following Chesapeake Walmart shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Thanksgiving eve, the Governor of Virginia issued a flag order following the tragic shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake. Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered both the U.S. flag and the Commonwealth of Virginia flag to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, Sheetz was prevented from offering their $1.99 deal in Maryland because of a state law
A Sheetz spokesperson told us "Maryland law prohibits selling fuel below cost. As a result, Sheetz discounted the sale of Unleaded 88 as low as possible."
NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps
A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan, First Lady to Host Final Holiday Open House Saturday, December 3
Per MCPD: Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan invite all Marylanders and their families to join them for their final Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Government House in Annapolis. The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination
Maryland Attorney General issues opinion to denounce discriminatory decisions made by previous attorneys general. The post Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination appeared first on Maryland Matters.
