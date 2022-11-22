ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan and Transportation Officials Honor Victims of Crashes Involving Drunk, Drugged Drivers at 19th Annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS Baltimore

Grace period for Marylanders to resolve outstanding toll fares ends on Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The grace period for resolving outstanding video tolls is ending this month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.Nov. 30 is the last day of the nine-month grace period. It will cease to exist at 11:59 p.m. on that day, according to transit authorities.The nine-month civil penalty waiver grace period has allowed people to develop payment plans, resolve their outstanding tolls, and switch to an E-ZPass to avoid future difficulties, transit authorities said.Those authorities estimate that 724,000 drivers and businesses have had $119 million in outstanding video tolls waived.MDTA officials say they have noticed that some people have deferred...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Proclaims November 25 As American Indian Heritage Day In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day in Maryland. The annual holiday, observed in the state since 2008, recognizes both the historical and contemporary contributions and achievements of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples. “American Indian Heritage Day is a time to honor...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Bay Net

The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
wypr.org

Maryland health department data shows RSV hospitalizations statewide

The Maryland Health Department launched an online tracking tool so residents can stay informed about how severely Respiratory Syncytial Virus is hitting state hospitals. The graph compares hospitalization rates of years past and of previous weeks in 2022. There are 129 people hospitalized with the disease statewide. RSV is impacting...
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps

A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE

