Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City medical marijuana dispensary hosting open house
NORTH SIOUX CITY – The first medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City is hosting an open house Tuesday. True North Dispensary, located at 1325 River Drive, will be open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a tour of the store and information about medical marijuana in South Dakota.
Sioux City Journal
Paul Swain, former bishop of Sioux Falls Diocese, dies at 79
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain, who gained a reputation as a humble, prayerful leader when he was oversaw the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years, has died. Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice, according to an obituary from Miller Funeral Home. He was...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council greenlights $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to accept more than $104,000 in grant funding for the Big Sioux River Campground development project. The resolution authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection...
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City warns about use of deicers on new sidewalks, driveways
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is warning residents about the use of de-icers on newly installed sidewalks or driveways. The city said in a statement that those who have installed sidewalks or driveways during the 2022 construction season should use plain sand as ice melt this winter.
Sioux City Journal
Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm
PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
Sioux City Journal
Greenwell, George elected to Sioux City school board leadership positions
SIOUX CITY – Dan Greenwell was re-elected as president of the Sioux City school board Monday, and longtime-teacher Jan George was elected as vice president. Greenwell was elected president by a 6-1 vote, and George was elected vice president by a unanimous vote. George took over the post from Taylor Goodvin, who did not put his name into the running for the position.
Sioux City Journal
Janice 'Jan' DeJong
Janice ‘Jan’ DeJong of Canton, S.D., will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday, Dec. 9, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 28155 483rd Ave., Canton, SD 57013. Jan was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., and grew up in Canton. She worked as a teacher. Jan married Corky DeJong on May 23, 1964, in Canton. Her children are Jeff (Kim) DeJong of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Tim (Kelli) DeJong of Canton; Darren (Sandy) DeJong of Canton; and Cathryn (Jared Fredrickson) DeJong of Lincoln, Neb. Jan has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City reminds residents about snow removal procedures ahead of Tuesday weather
SIOUX CITY -- In preparation for winter weather, the City of Sioux City is directing residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing. The National Weather Service says snow and freezing drizzle is expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation becomes all snow after 9...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Festival of Trees announces Critic's Choice winners
SIOUX CITY -- The Festival of Trees Committee has announced this year's winners of the Critic's Choice awards. Bruce Miller, of The Sioux City Journal, and Tim Seaman, of KCAU-TV, were on hand on Sunday afternoon to select the winners. The categories varied based upon common themes and trends. The...
Sioux City Journal
Pedestrian killed in I-29 crash north of North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- One person died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on Interstate 29 north of North Sioux City. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates...
Sioux City Journal
Ponca State Park welcome participants for Christmas Bird Count
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca State Park and members of the Loess Hills Audubon Society will welcome participants of all ages and experience levels to take part in the annual citizen science Christmas Bird count, held at 88090 Spur 26E. There will be three starting times on Dec. 14. Owling...
Sioux City Journal
MNII: Good luck to the University of South Dakota women's volleyball team
THE MINI: Good luck to the University of South Dakota women's volleyball team as they compete in the NCAA tournament this week. - Journal Editorial Board.
Sioux City Journal
Morningside adds women's wrestling program
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University on Monday announced the addition of women’s wrestling to its list of sports. The first season of competition for the program is planned for the 2023-24 season. “We are excited to add women’s wrestling as the 13th women’s sport to our athletic department,”...
Sioux City Journal
Festival of Trees, now in 29th year, has lasting impact on Siouxlanders
SIOUX CITY -- Participating in the Annual Festival of Trees has become a holiday tradition for many Siouxlanders. Jeana Veach fondly recalls taking her children, when they were growing up, to the Ho-Chunk Center to view the trees all decked out in various themes. Today, Veach, who serves as marketing director for The Heritage at Northern Hills, leads the retirement community's team of tree trimmers.
Sioux City Journal
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
The monthly Carmelite Board Meeting will be held Monday, Dec.5, at the Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia Street with Mass at 7 a.m. and refreshments at 8 a.m. Our business meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., the rosary will start at 9 a.m. and prayers with the Sisters at 9:15 a.m. Honorary members are always welcome.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland school lunch menus
Monday: 4x6 Turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fat free chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk. Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk. Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/p. butter, pears, whole grain cinnamon roll, pretzel goldfish crackers, milk. Thursday: Grilled...
