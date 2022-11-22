ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSET

Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments when Miles Market was robbed

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. Around 11:30 a.m. LPD said a woman was arrested after leaving the scene of the robbery. Police said no one had been injured. An...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

One taken to hospital after crash on Turkey Foot Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash Friday morning sent one person to the hospital after their vehicle ended up on its side on Turkey Foot Road. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of the accident on their Facebook page and said two units responded to the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Shoppers head to River Ridge Mall for Black Friday sales

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Before the sun came up Friday morning, hundreds of excited shoppers wrapped around River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, waiting for stores to open their doors. "This morning we woke up she was like 'Mom why are you all excited?' I was like 'let’s go on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'To be thankful:' Danville organizations provide hot meals on Thanksgiving

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some community organizations on the Southside made sure families had a great Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army of Danville was one of the places in Danville providing a warm meal with all the fixings. "Ham, green beans, green bean casserole, stuffing," said Shawnte Hodges, the Commanding...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opens at Givens Books

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opened on Friday. The shop is located inside of Givens Books and Little Dickens. The name, paying homage to the popular children's story "Corduroy. The shop will be open the same business hours as the book and toy store, serving coffee, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke firefighters battle blaze in abandoned house

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 3:15 a.m. Roanoke firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Bullitt Avenue SE. When crews arrived they found flames in an abandoned residence. The flames took about an hour to get under control, and the fire is still under investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Nelson 151 hands out 200+ turkeys to county teaching staff

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Ever wonder what businesses do with extra turkeys around thanksgiving?. In Nelson County, they're showing their gratitude for teachers by giving them free turkeys to share with their families this year. The event is sponsored by Nelson 151 and on Tuesday they handed out...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Flames of Memory luminary display planned for National D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A beautiful display of light and support is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Flames of Memory display consists of thousands of luminarias shining in recognition of Overlord's 4,415 fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each serviceman made to relight the lamp of freedom.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Busy airports continue this weekend

(WSET) — TSA reports they scanned 2.4 million passengers on Wednesday, as folks headed to their holiday destinations. Officials believe that Sunday could bring larger crowds as people head back home. They anticipate crowds that could exceed 2.5 million, which is currently the single-day record since the start of the pandemic which was reached on July 1, 2022.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Floyd County man dies in crash on Route 221

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday a 35-year-old Floyd County man died after a crash on 221, police said. The Virginia State police said around 9:35 p.m. Ezekiel James Plesha Bartel was driving north on Route 221 when his vehicle ran off the road and flipped, ejecting him from the car.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSET

The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Turkey Trot sees community turnout

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thanksgiving morning, thousands in the Lynchburg Community turned out, in full force, to participate in the 34th annual Turkey Trot. Over 2300 people crossed the starting line of the 5K race, which first started at 8 a.m., and closed some roads in the area to make room for the racers.
LYNCHBURG, VA

