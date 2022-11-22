Read full article on original website
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
Giving back in the Hill City: How folks helped those in need over the Thanksgiving holiday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg community gave back to those in need in big ways on Thanksgiving, making sure many were well-fed and happy. Several groups served food to the hungry on Thursday. Lynchburg Daily Bread. Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hot meals seven days a week, and holidays...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments when Miles Market was robbed
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. Around 11:30 a.m. LPD said a woman was arrested after leaving the scene of the robbery. Police said no one had been injured. An...
One taken to hospital after crash on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash Friday morning sent one person to the hospital after their vehicle ended up on its side on Turkey Foot Road. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of the accident on their Facebook page and said two units responded to the scene.
Shoppers head to River Ridge Mall for Black Friday sales
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Before the sun came up Friday morning, hundreds of excited shoppers wrapped around River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, waiting for stores to open their doors. "This morning we woke up she was like 'Mom why are you all excited?' I was like 'let’s go on...
'To be thankful:' Danville organizations provide hot meals on Thanksgiving
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some community organizations on the Southside made sure families had a great Thanksgiving. The Salvation Army of Danville was one of the places in Danville providing a warm meal with all the fixings. "Ham, green beans, green bean casserole, stuffing," said Shawnte Hodges, the Commanding...
One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opens at Givens Books
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Corduroy Coffee + Kitchen opened on Friday. The shop is located inside of Givens Books and Little Dickens. The name, paying homage to the popular children's story "Corduroy. The shop will be open the same business hours as the book and toy store, serving coffee, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Roanoke firefighters battle blaze in abandoned house
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 3:15 a.m. Roanoke firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Bullitt Avenue SE. When crews arrived they found flames in an abandoned residence. The flames took about an hour to get under control, and the fire is still under investigation.
Nelson 151 hands out 200+ turkeys to county teaching staff
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Ever wonder what businesses do with extra turkeys around thanksgiving?. In Nelson County, they're showing their gratitude for teachers by giving them free turkeys to share with their families this year. The event is sponsored by Nelson 151 and on Tuesday they handed out...
Flames of Memory luminary display planned for National D-Day Memorial
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A beautiful display of light and support is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Flames of Memory display consists of thousands of luminarias shining in recognition of Overlord's 4,415 fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each serviceman made to relight the lamp of freedom.
Busy airports continue this weekend
(WSET) — TSA reports they scanned 2.4 million passengers on Wednesday, as folks headed to their holiday destinations. Officials believe that Sunday could bring larger crowds as people head back home. They anticipate crowds that could exceed 2.5 million, which is currently the single-day record since the start of the pandemic which was reached on July 1, 2022.
Floyd County man dies in crash on Route 221
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday a 35-year-old Floyd County man died after a crash on 221, police said. The Virginia State police said around 9:35 p.m. Ezekiel James Plesha Bartel was driving north on Route 221 when his vehicle ran off the road and flipped, ejecting him from the car.
The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
Son of a Nutcracker! Buff City Soap Has Amazing Black Friday Deals
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Buff City Soap has some great Black Friday deals you don't want to miss! Find the perfect scent for you and save some money! Emily got to check out how the soaps are made and the kind of deals you can expect to find!
No injuries reported after home goes up in flames on Bold Branch Rd. in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — A morning blaze in Moneta has left one person homeless just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to Bold Branch Road for a report of a structure fire. When they got on scene, they found the home...
'Festive foods aren't for Fido:' What your pets cannot eat on Thanksgiving Day
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — With Thanksgiving on Thursday, it is important to protect your pets from harmful foods. The Salem Animal Hospital said many things we consume around the holidays can be very harmful to our dogs and cats. Not an exhaustive list, but to name a few:. Onions.
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
One person in critical condition after Hemlock Road NW brush fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was dispatched to reports of a brush fire on Wednesday. This incident happened at 1:15 p.m., at the 700 block of Hemlock Road NW. Upon arrival, the first arriving engine company discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half...
Lynchburg Turkey Trot sees community turnout
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thanksgiving morning, thousands in the Lynchburg Community turned out, in full force, to participate in the 34th annual Turkey Trot. Over 2300 people crossed the starting line of the 5K race, which first started at 8 a.m., and closed some roads in the area to make room for the racers.
