ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Lufax Holding

Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga

Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Benzinga

A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

AEye LIDR stock increased by 41.6% to $1.18 during Friday's regular session. AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1363.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million.
Benzinga

Hamilton Beach Brands's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hamilton Beach Brands HBB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Hamilton Beach Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Looking Into DraftKings's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Pro data, DraftKings DKNG reported Q3 sales of $501.94 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $450.49 million, resulting in a 107.5% decrease from last quarter. DraftKings collected $466.19 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $217.10 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed...
Benzinga

RE/MAX Hldgs's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Benzinga Pro data, RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX reported Q3 sales of $88.94 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $910 thousand, resulting in a 108.86% decrease from last quarter. RE/MAX Hldgs earned $10.28 million, and sales totaled $92.17 million in Q2. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is not...
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 56.6K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. Singing...
Benzinga

LightInTheBox Stock Gains As Q3 Revenue Breezes Past Expectations

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22.6% year-on-year to $121 million, beating the consensus of $78.49 million. Sales from apparel increased by 60.8% to $99.6 million, and revenues from apparel represented 82.3% of total revenues in Q3. The gross margin for the quarter jumped 1,340...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency EOS's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, EOS's EOS/USD price has risen 4.04% to $0.94. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.91 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71. The chart below...
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy