Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hamilton Beach Brands HBB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Hamilton Beach Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

1 DAY AGO