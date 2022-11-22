Read full article on original website
Related
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Benzinga
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global Tech Industries Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years
Global Tech Industries Gr GTII has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 113.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 122.3%. Currently, Global Tech Industries Gr has a market capitalization of $591.66 million. Buying $1000 In GTII: If an investor had bought $1000 of...
ADP's Upbeat Q1 Results Earn Price Target Boost; Analyst Trims FIS Price Target On Dismal Q3
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP with a Buy and raised the price target from $257 to $276. The company's Q1 results were strong. The company slightly raised guidance as higher client fund interest drove the overall increase in the outlook, likely offset by higher FX headwinds.
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Benzinga
A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings
AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
AEye LIDR stock increased by 41.6% to $1.18 during Friday's regular session. AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1363.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million.
Hamilton Beach Brands's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hamilton Beach Brands HBB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Hamilton Beach Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
Looking Into DraftKings's Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Pro data, DraftKings DKNG reported Q3 sales of $501.94 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $450.49 million, resulting in a 107.5% decrease from last quarter. DraftKings collected $466.19 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $217.10 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed...
Benzinga
RE/MAX Hldgs's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Benzinga Pro data, RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX reported Q3 sales of $88.94 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $910 thousand, resulting in a 108.86% decrease from last quarter. RE/MAX Hldgs earned $10.28 million, and sales totaled $92.17 million in Q2. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is not...
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 56.6K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. Singing...
Benzinga
LightInTheBox Stock Gains As Q3 Revenue Breezes Past Expectations
LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22.6% year-on-year to $121 million, beating the consensus of $78.49 million. Sales from apparel increased by 60.8% to $99.6 million, and revenues from apparel represented 82.3% of total revenues in Q3. The gross margin for the quarter jumped 1,340...
Cryptocurrency EOS's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, EOS's EOS/USD price has risen 4.04% to $0.94. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.91 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71. The chart below...
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga
A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0