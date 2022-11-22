ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#13 Georgia Tech and #7 Pitt Five Setter Goes the Panthers Way

#13 Georgia Tech lost a nail biting heartbreaker to #7 Pittsburgh in the Peterson Events Center, making it where neither GT/Pitt game this season took place in their regular homes. After Pitt took a close first set 25-21, Tech won the next two sets 25-22, 25-23. Pitt squeezed out the fourth set 25-22, and had to fight Tech on four match points to win the 5th, 19-17.
Georgia Tech Basketball: Marquette Preview

Georgia Tech (3-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Marquette (3-2, 0-0 Big East) KenPom Rankings: Georgia Tech - 109; Marquette - 64 Efficiency Rankings: Georgia Tech - Offense 186th, Defense 66th; Marquette - Offense 78th, Defense 57th. KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 69 - 73 Marquette . Georgia Tech is given an 33%...
