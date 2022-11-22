ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While

Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous

It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
Google Has Avoided Mass Layoffs So Far, But Employees Worry Their Time May Be Coming

Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
Here's the Apology Letter Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to FTX Employees: ‘When Sh—Y Things Happen to Us, We All Tend to Make Irrational Decisions'

FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving. If you're scheduled to work today, please don't work too hard. U.S. stock markets are knocking off early, anyway, at 1 p.m. ET. (Bond markets close at 2 p.m.) Despite it being a short week with somewhat low trading volumes, equities are on pace to finish the frame in positive territory. The Fed minutes released Wednesday put a little extra pep in traders' steps. The central bank's policy makers indicated they are ready to slow down the pace of rate hikes given evidence of some progress in the fight against inflation. Read live market updates here.

