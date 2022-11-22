Read full article on original website
Donald Trump says Kanye West asked him for advice about his 'difficulties' over dinner at Mar-a-Lago
Trump told the rapper he "should definitely not run for President" when he "unexpectedly" turned up at his Florida club with three friends on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
DOJ Seeking to Question Pence in Criminal Probe of Trump Trying to Stay in White House, Report Says
The Department of Justice wants to question former Vice President Mike Pence for its criminal probe of ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in the White House after he lost the 2020 election, The New York Times reported. Pence is considering cooperating with the probe, which last week saw Attorney...
Trump hosted Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago estate during visit with Kanye West, a week after announcing 2024 run
Former President Donald Trump hosted White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Kanye West at his private Mar-a-Lago estate this week, demonstrating his continued willingness to associate with fringe right-wing figures with well-publicized antisemitic views as he embarks on another White House run.
NBC Connecticut
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While
Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
NBC Connecticut
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
NBC Connecticut
Google Has Avoided Mass Layoffs So Far, But Employees Worry Their Time May Be Coming
Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
NBC Connecticut
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC Connecticut
Here's the Apology Letter Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to FTX Employees: ‘When Sh—Y Things Happen to Us, We All Tend to Make Irrational Decisions'
FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving. If you're scheduled to work today, please don't work too hard. U.S. stock markets are knocking off early, anyway, at 1 p.m. ET. (Bond markets close at 2 p.m.) Despite it being a short week with somewhat low trading volumes, equities are on pace to finish the frame in positive territory. The Fed minutes released Wednesday put a little extra pep in traders' steps. The central bank's policy makers indicated they are ready to slow down the pace of rate hikes given evidence of some progress in the fight against inflation. Read live market updates here.
