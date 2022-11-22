Read full article on original website
Police say K9 found $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit, Michigan, man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say they found him in possession of more than 1,200 fentanyl pills with a street value of roughly $50,000. Police say they used a narcotics K9 to search the hotel room of 42-year-old Tradvis...
Rare: pronghorn antelope spotted in Northwest Bismarck neighborhood
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple in North Bismarck captured a rare sight in town Friday morning. Leo and Shirley Bachmeier took these photos of about 10 pronghorn antelope grazing in their backyard on Clairmont Road in Northwest Bismarck. The spotting of pronghorn antelope is rare for the time of...
Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he raped a 13-year-old. Police say a victim reported a July incident she had with 29-year-old Clifford Parisien. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. One message sent from Parisien’s phone, and included in the affidavit of probable cause, asked the victim to keep the incident a secret. The victim told police the suspect knew she was thirteen.
Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020. In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of...
Giving Tuesday: Anne Carlsen Center reminds the community to give thanks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Anne Carlsen Center was dedicated to its namesake, Anne Carlson in 1980, to honor her work there, first as a teacher, then as principal since the 1930′s. Carlson was born without forearms or legs, but she never let that stop her from succeeding, and then later helping children with disabilities do the same.
Roofer warns of winter woes; ice dams a headache for North Dakota homeowners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter storm two weeks ago left feet of snow piled up on roofs around North Dakota. Now, with a recent rise in temperatures it’s bringing homeowners headaches. Bismarck homeowners Wayne and Candace Richter say they noticed water coming into their home just after the...
Bismarck woman brightens lives with hundreds of special, handmade cards
BISMARCK, N.D. – There is always something to be thankful for. One Bismarck woman believes we should be thankful for birthdays, for another year of life. And she says they should be celebrated. Now the good news: she’s taken it upon herself to send nearly a hundred birthday cards...
Moe’s Smoke Shop turkey drive: hundreds of turkeys given out
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Moe’s Smoke Shop is known for offering a variety of products, including vapes, cigars, tobacco, CBD, and more. But for the third year in a row, the owner added another item to his inventory — Thanksgiving turkeys. “Helping the community to me, is for...
33rd annual CFA turkey trot held
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before the table was set and the potatoes were mashed, many people were lacing up their running shoes. The 33rd annual CFA Turkey Trot was held Thursday morning. Starting the day on the right foot IS what many people chose to do this Thanksgiving morning. They...
Mandan High School Peer to Peer club inspiring inclusion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes it’s hard for teenagers to fit in with their peers or find a support group they’d like to be a part of. Peer to Peer at Mandan High School is a club that brings inclusivity into the classroom. For the holidays, the club...
Thanksgiving Trip to Hawaii
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday may be one of the busiest travel days in the United States, but the University of Mary women’s basketball team beat the rush by leaving early in the week. The Marauders were not heading home for the holiday. They are spending Thanksgiving in Hawaii....
Century Boys Hockey
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century opened the Boys Hockey season on the day after Thanksgiving against West Fargo. The Patriot’s hope is to be in the state tournament at the end of the season. The highs and lows of hockey season can be distant, especially when you’re a program...
Black Friday crowds still expected
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A French writer once said, “the more things change, the more they stay the same”. Black Friday happens to be of those things. Black Friday used to look like this, crowds of people waiting in line to scoop up a good deal on their holiday shopping lists. While Kirkwood Mall is still planning for their regular crowd of early bird shoppers, they say stores handle the sales season a bit differently.
A rush for pie: Bismarck bakeries say interest in Thanksgiving pie remains steady despite inflation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although pie wasn’t part of the first Thanksgiving holiday, it’s become a staple. Now, the rush to bake or purchase pies is on. Bismarck bakers say even with inflation, interest in the holiday treats is strong. Penny Manley, owner of By the Batch in...
