3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Wipro Launches a 3D Printer, Liux Wants to Make more Sustainable Cars
Indian technology and outsourcing giant Wipro has launched its very own FDM 3D printer. Liux is a Spanish startup that wishes to make a much more sustainable car while Meld is being used to train the Navy.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Robotics, Molyworks and Fraunhofer
Molyworks´ metal powder sales unit Continuum raised $36 million from an PE fund to power recycled powder sales. ARA was interested because Continuum could perhaps decarbonize the supply chain through powder recycling. Several Fraunhofer institutes work together on 3D printing automatically using powder bed fusion. This could greatly reduce the costs of 3D printed parts. Rosotics, a startup, just raised $750,000 to launch an induction heating approach for metal printing that aims to make parts larger and cheaper. This is a supremely ambitious vision and also gets Draper, Sequoia and more on board the new firm.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: NASA Recycles Packaging and Wants 3D Printed Shuttle Tiles
NASA has given an SBIR award to Gigabot to develop an in space packaging reycling and printing system. Meanwhile Canopy gets another award to make a binder jet production technology for shuttle tiles. These are hard to make and 3D printing them could make them much more widely available. Osaka University finds out how to 3D Print QR codes on cookies and the Obayashi Corporation uses a Yaskawa arm to make building code compliant 3D printed buildings.
3D Printing News Briefs, November 23, 2022: ESD-Safe Resin, Edible QR Codes, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, AM Solutions has joined the ColdMetalFusion Alliance, AMFG is partnering with French 3D printing service bureau Erpro Group, and AddUp and the WBA are partnering to create a 3D printing platform dedicated to tooling. Nexa3D selected Mechnano’s MechT for 3D printing static-dissipative parts, and nScrypt has integrated Rhino 3D CAD. Finally, Osaka University researchers are 3D printing embedded codes inside cookies.
Hypersonic Engine with 3D Printed Parts Achieves Key Milestone in Hypersonic Flight
Hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus has set a new milestone as Chimera, its flagship turbine-based cycle engine, demonstrated it can successfully transition from turbojet to ramjet. Such a transition allows reusable hypersonic planes to take off from regular runways before accelerating up to high-Mach speeds, one of the essential technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality.
3DPOD Episode 130: Automation with Tim Bell, Siemens Digital Industries USA
Tim Bell started off as a machinist, working a lot of jobs in engineering, program management, and more before going to Siemens Digital Industries, where he is now Additive Manufacturing Business Manager. On the 3DPOD, he speaks to us about digital twins, digital thread, and contextualizes these broader manufacturing trends. Tim also discusses the opportunities in additive and manufacturing going forward. How does Siemens work with companies to help them adopt 3D printing? What are some of the pitfalls and things holding back the industry?
Upside Foods Finally Lands FDA Nod for its Cultivated Meat
In a win for Upside Foods (and chickens), the Berkeley, California-based company received a nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cultivated meat. The recently announced decision makes Upside Foods’ cell-based product the first in its category to complete the FDA’s pre-market consultation for human food made using animal cell culture technology.
