ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ankenyfanatic.com

Hawk swimmers place 3rd behind Waukee, Valley at Ankeny Sprint Invite

A strong field provided a good opening test for the Ankeny boys’ swimming team as the Hawks hosted the Ankeny Sprint Invitational on Tuesday at Trail Point Aquatics Center. Waukee, the two-time defending state champion, easily won the meet with 453.5 points. Valley, last year’s third-place finisher at state, took second with 379 points.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Jaguars get Jenkins into early foul trouble, roll to 66-26 victory at North

The Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team found a way to neutralize Des Moines North standout Amani Jenkins. Get her in some early foul trouble. Jenkins sat out most of the first half with three fouls as visiting Centennial built a 26-9 halftime lead, and the third-ranked Jaguars went on to defeat No. 11 North, 66-26, in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
ANKENY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: No. 5 Cyclones roll, set up top 10 matchup Sunday

Iowa State had no sort of problems during its Phil Knight Invitational semifinal matchup with Michigan State, cruising to a 80-49 win in Portland on Thanksgiving night. The No. 5 Cyclones ran away from their opponents in the first of two showcase games in Oregon, setting up a top 10 matchup on Sunday with No. 8 North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ESPN2).
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months

(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
AdWeek

Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups

Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply

AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month

A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
DES MOINES, IA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa

Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly spits on, threatens West Des Moines man

A Waukee man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly harassed and assaulted a West Des Moines man. Steven Thomas Abarr, 53, of 1453 S.E. Sapphire Lane, Waukee, was charged with assault, third-degree harassment and second-degree burglary. According to...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
ANKENY, IA
Iowa State Daily

Outlaws denied renewed liquor license

The Ames City Council voted to deny Outlaws a liquor license renewal after the bar failed two compliance checks, had 15 on-site citations and testimony from an ex-employee for allowing minors in and selling them alcohol Tuesday evening. Outlaws. Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff suggested the council deny the liquor...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy