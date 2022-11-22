Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
With 13 players battling for playing time, Jaguars to rely on depth, chemistry
There is no shortage of players battling for playing time on the Ankeny Centennial boys’ basketball team. The Jaguars return four key players from last year’s squad that posted a 12-10 record, but nine other players are also in the mix to earn spots in the team’s rotation.
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawk swimmers place 3rd behind Waukee, Valley at Ankeny Sprint Invite
A strong field provided a good opening test for the Ankeny boys’ swimming team as the Hawks hosted the Ankeny Sprint Invitational on Tuesday at Trail Point Aquatics Center. Waukee, the two-time defending state champion, easily won the meet with 453.5 points. Valley, last year’s third-place finisher at state, took second with 379 points.
ankenyfanatic.com
Jaguars get Jenkins into early foul trouble, roll to 66-26 victory at North
The Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team found a way to neutralize Des Moines North standout Amani Jenkins. Get her in some early foul trouble. Jenkins sat out most of the first half with three fouls as visiting Centennial built a 26-9 halftime lead, and the third-ranked Jaguars went on to defeat No. 11 North, 66-26, in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We know who our kids are’: Ankeny wrestlers enter season with high hopes
A year ago, the Ankeny wrestling team qualified for the Class 3A state duals tournament for the first time since the split into two high schools. Now, the Hawks would like to do it again. This year’s state duals tournament has been moved to Feb. 4–the week before the district...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 5 Cyclones roll, set up top 10 matchup Sunday
Iowa State had no sort of problems during its Phil Knight Invitational semifinal matchup with Michigan State, cruising to a 80-49 win in Portland on Thanksgiving night. The No. 5 Cyclones ran away from their opponents in the first of two showcase games in Oregon, setting up a top 10 matchup on Sunday with No. 8 North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ESPN2).
Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months
(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
AdWeek
Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups
Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
KGLO News
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
KCRG.com
Parents in Iowa town petition district to remove LGBTQ topics from classroom
VAN METER, Iowa (WOI) - A group of parents in the central Iowa town of Van Meter have started a petition asking the district to get rid of curriculum that introduces LGBTQ topics in classrooms. The petition arose after a book detailing a transgender student’s journey was on a list...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
KCCI.com
Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly spits on, threatens West Des Moines man
A Waukee man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly harassed and assaulted a West Des Moines man. Steven Thomas Abarr, 53, of 1453 S.E. Sapphire Lane, Waukee, was charged with assault, third-degree harassment and second-degree burglary. According to...
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
Iowa State Daily
Outlaws denied renewed liquor license
The Ames City Council voted to deny Outlaws a liquor license renewal after the bar failed two compliance checks, had 15 on-site citations and testimony from an ex-employee for allowing minors in and selling them alcohol Tuesday evening. Outlaws. Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff suggested the council deny the liquor...
Comments / 0