A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
MGE Energy Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, MGE Energy MGEE earned $33.72 million, a 54.96% increase from the preceding quarter. MGE Energy also posted a total of $163.40 million in sales, a 7.25% increase since Q2. In Q2, MGE Energy earned $21.76 million, and total sales reached $152.35 million. What Is...
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 13.37% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 67.2K, which is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 68 companies reached new 52-week highs. Merck & Co MRK was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Neovasc NVCN was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Manchester United MANU was the biggest gainer,...
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Coterra Energy's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Coterra Energy CTRA. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
What Does Pioneer Natural Resources Debt Look Like?
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. PXD rose by 0.96% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources has. Pioneer Natural Resources Debt. Based on Pioneer Natural Resources's financial statement as of October 28, 2022,...
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
What Does Star Bulk Carriers Debt Look Like?
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Inc. SBLK increased by 10.39% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Star Bulk Carriers has. Star Bulk Carriers Debt. Based on Star Bulk Carriers's balance sheet as of March 15, 2022,...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding
Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On United Rentals's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of United Rentals URI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Friday Market Wrap: S&P 500 Gains This Week Following Dovish Fed Minutes
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher in a holiday-shortened week on Wall Street as investors cheered a more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee released its November meeting minutes, and the Fed's language suggests it will likely opt to dial back the pace of its interest rate hikes to 0.5% in December. The Fed said slower interest rate hikes will "likely soon be appropriate" and could "reduce the risk of instability in the financial system."
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
