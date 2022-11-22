Read full article on original website
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
wxxv25.com
Hattula Home lights up for Christmas
It’s official — the Hattula Home is lit for Christmas. Today was their kick-off light show. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf was live in Biloxi to talk about the extravagant display.
WLOX
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
wxxv25.com
The switch was flipped on Gulfport Harbor Lights
Alyvia Parker, a 3-year-old from Gulfport who was born with a heart condition, flipped the switch for the harbor lights. Every opening night, it’s tradition the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wish of a local child by having them participate and meet Santa!. Alyvia just recovered from her second open-heart...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs investigating early-morning shooting
Ocean Springs police are at the scene of a shooting at a bar on Bienville Boulevard. Shots rang out just before 6 a.m. and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., confirms there is a fatality at Kahuna-OS Bar & Grill. The shooting happened outside the bar. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the shooting...
wxxv25.com
Fatal wreck reported in Stone County
We have more information about the wreck Mississippi Highway Patrol was at yesterday. The wreck happened in Stone County on Highway 49, south of Sunflower Road. A GMC driven by Marie Fore overturned while driving north on Highway 49. Fore died from injuries received in the crash. The car drove...
wxxv25.com
2023 Gulf Coast parade schedule released
The 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast parade schedule has been released!. Festivities begin on February 4 in Ocean Springs for the Elks Club Parade. Parades will be held until Mardi Gras Day. Be on the lookout for February 18 — WXXV will be at the Krewe of Neptune Night Parade in...
wxxv25.com
Harbor Lights switch on in Jones Park
The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival has kicked off for the holiday season in Jones Park!. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf was live there with more.
WLOX
Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Feed the Needy returns this holiday season to the Lyman Community Center after a two-year absence. It started as a small but determined group of first responders and community members donating meals to community members. Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison County.
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
WLOX
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
It’s an annual event bringing together music fans, artists and thousands of business owners. It’s been a dreary Friday, and the sky will stay cloudy tonight. A little fog may develop overnight tonight, and temperatures will remain steady in the low 60s. While a few light showers can’t be ruled out, rain chances will stay low tonight. However, we’re going to see more showers and storms on Saturday. A few storms could be strong, and we may see heavy rainfall.
Lucedale nonprofit ministry steps up to distribute 150 Thanksgiving meals
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – 150 families in George County will have a full Thanksgiving thanks to the quick work of a Lucedale nonprofit. Logistical issues canceled a planned Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution event on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In less than 24 hours, Immaculate Heart Community Development Corporation stepped in to unload the food […]
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
WLOX
Picayune family receives loved one’s remains 70 years after military plane crash
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Seventy years ago today, a military plane carrying 52 service members crashed on a glacier in Alaska killing everyone on board and burying their bodies underneath hundreds of feet of snow and ice. In 2012, the wreckage was discovered, and many remains of those service members were recovered.
wxxv25.com
Masonic Lodge prepared plates for the community
Soria City Masonic Lodge 542 in Gulfport prepared over 200 plates of free food for those in the community. The grill was smoking as plates were prepared, filled with favorites dishes including ham, turkey, green beans, dressing, potato salad, and a dinner roll. The lodge has been giving away Thanksgiving...
wxxv25.com
Picayune defends 5A south state title with dominating 49-14 win over Gautier
PICAYUNE, Miss. — Senior running back Dante Dowdell showing why he was named Mr. Football for Class 5A, running for five touchdowns in the Maroon Tide’s 49-14 triumph over Gautier in the south state title game. Picayune will now play for its second straight MHSAA gold ball at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. Watch the championship highlights above courtesy of News 25 Sports Director Jeff Haeger!
wxxv25.com
Small Business Saturday happening tomorrow
November 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses. The Pecan House is a local business ran by family that has been passed down from one generation to the next. Originally the Peace House started in McHenry, where most production still takes place. In 2015,...
utv44.com
Protecting yourself from porch pirates
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As we enter the busy shopping season, law enforcement agencies say be prepared for porch pirates and a rise in thieves targeting your front door. A 2020 study found 43% of Americans have been the victim of a package theft. "We know that people will...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis preparing for Christmas in the Bay festivities
This year’s holiday events start this Saturday for Shop Small Saturday, with the Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade. There will be more than 100 vehicles and Santa himself joining in the festivities. The parade rolls at 5:30 Saturday night starting at The Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor and ending at The Hancock County Courthouse where the Christmas tree lighting will take place.
