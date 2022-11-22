ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Hattula Home lights up for Christmas

It’s official — the Hattula Home is lit for Christmas. Today was their kick-off light show. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf was live in Biloxi to talk about the extravagant display.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

The switch was flipped on Gulfport Harbor Lights

Alyvia Parker, a 3-year-old from Gulfport who was born with a heart condition, flipped the switch for the harbor lights. Every opening night, it’s tradition the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wish of a local child by having them participate and meet Santa!. Alyvia just recovered from her second open-heart...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs investigating early-morning shooting

Ocean Springs police are at the scene of a shooting at a bar on Bienville Boulevard. Shots rang out just before 6 a.m. and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., confirms there is a fatality at Kahuna-OS Bar & Grill. The shooting happened outside the bar. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the shooting...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Fatal wreck reported in Stone County

We have more information about the wreck Mississippi Highway Patrol was at yesterday. The wreck happened in Stone County on Highway 49, south of Sunflower Road. A GMC driven by Marie Fore overturned while driving north on Highway 49. Fore died from injuries received in the crash. The car drove...
STONE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

2023 Gulf Coast parade schedule released

The 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast parade schedule has been released!. Festivities begin on February 4 in Ocean Springs for the Elks Club Parade. Parades will be held until Mardi Gras Day. Be on the lookout for February 18 — WXXV will be at the Krewe of Neptune Night Parade in...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Feed the Needy returns this holiday season to the Lyman Community Center after a two-year absence. It started as a small but determined group of first responders and community members donating meals to community members. Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison County.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting

It’s an annual event bringing together music fans, artists and thousands of business owners. It’s been a dreary Friday, and the sky will stay cloudy tonight. A little fog may develop overnight tonight, and temperatures will remain steady in the low 60s. While a few light showers can’t be ruled out, rain chances will stay low tonight. However, we’re going to see more showers and storms on Saturday. A few storms could be strong, and we may see heavy rainfall.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Masonic Lodge prepared plates for the community

Soria City Masonic Lodge 542 in Gulfport prepared over 200 plates of free food for those in the community. The grill was smoking as plates were prepared, filled with favorites dishes including ham, turkey, green beans, dressing, potato salad, and a dinner roll. The lodge has been giving away Thanksgiving...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Picayune defends 5A south state title with dominating 49-14 win over Gautier

PICAYUNE, Miss. — Senior running back Dante Dowdell showing why he was named Mr. Football for Class 5A, running for five touchdowns in the Maroon Tide’s 49-14 triumph over Gautier in the south state title game. Picayune will now play for its second straight MHSAA gold ball at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. Watch the championship highlights above courtesy of News 25 Sports Director Jeff Haeger!
PICAYUNE, MS
wxxv25.com

Small Business Saturday happening tomorrow

November 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses. The Pecan House is a local business ran by family that has been passed down from one generation to the next. Originally the Peace House started in McHenry, where most production still takes place. In 2015,...
GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

Protecting yourself from porch pirates

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As we enter the busy shopping season, law enforcement agencies say be prepared for porch pirates and a rise in thieves targeting your front door. A 2020 study found 43% of Americans have been the victim of a package theft. "We know that people will...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis preparing for Christmas in the Bay festivities

This year’s holiday events start this Saturday for Shop Small Saturday, with the Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade. There will be more than 100 vehicles and Santa himself joining in the festivities. The parade rolls at 5:30 Saturday night starting at The Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor and ending at The Hancock County Courthouse where the Christmas tree lighting will take place.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

