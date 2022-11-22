Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, East CR 600N, east of North CR 950E, North Webster. Driver: Brandi N. Hunter, 37, East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Hunter looked down at her cellphone. When she looked up, she didn’t have enough time to stop and hit a guard rail. Damage up to $10,000.
5 year old killed in Elkhart crash
Elkhart, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a truck in Elkhart. It happened around 5:30 Friday afternoon on Cassopolis Street, just north of Grove. Details are very limited, but investigators said the child was trying to cross the street and was with other juveniles at the time.
There’s Still Time To Enter The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County Contest
WARSAW — If you think your cat has a shot at the title of “Biggest Cat in Kosciusko County,” there’s still time to enter the contest. Entries are due by midnight Nov. 30. No entries will be accepted after this date. The Papers Inc. is holding...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1100 block East Portside Drive, Warsaw. Alexander W.J. Kuhn reported attempted fraud. 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5300 block West SR 14, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of battery. 12:25 a.m. Wednesday,...
Jennifer Phlegar
Jennifer Phlegar, 64, of North Webster, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
Details For Annual Toy Time Program Announced
WARSAW — Plans for this year’s Toy Time in Warsaw have been announced. Toy Times is a cooperative effort by Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, ABATE Indiana, Toys For Tots and Combined Community Services, that provides toys to children whose families are in need. Here is how it works. The...
None Injured After Milford House Fire
MILFORD — No one was injured as a result of a Milford house fire on Thursday, Nov. 24. The Milford Fire Department was called out before 9:45 a.m. to 309 S. Henry St. “They had some kind of fire in the ceiling,” said Milford Fire Chief Virgil Sharp. Firefighters were able control the fire, which was contained to the “attic, ceiling areas,” in about 20 minutes, he said.
Beverly Diane Vires
Beverly Diane Vires, 57, North Judson, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in North Judson. She was born May 24, 1965. She married William Vires Jr. on Jan. 27, 1985; he survives. Additional survivors are daughters, Amanda Vires of North Liberty, Amy(Tad) Banks of Rochester, Billy(Nathan) Krueger of Laporte, Beverly (Kenneth) Fenwick of Jacksonville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; brothers, Ray Katschke of Denham, Bill Katschke of Rochester, Norman Katschke of Winamac, Kenny Katschke of Knox, and sisters, Betty Hurlburt of Winamac, and Nancy Riley of WallingFord, Ky.
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
Emil E. Emmons, Jr.
Emil E. Emmons, Jr., 90, Milford died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. He was born on July 2, 1932. He was married to Kathryn Rensberger. She died on May 8, 2000. Emil is survived by his children, Larry (Linda) Krauter of Murphy, N.C., Darla...
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. He was born July 20, 1965. He is survived by six children, Zach Frantz, New York, Dana Heath, Virginia, Ashley Shepherd, Warsaw, Nikole (Ryan) McCarthy, South Bend, Britny Melton, Mishawaka and Kyleigh Melton, Mishawaka; brother, Nick (Amy) Melton, Warsaw; father, David Melton Sr., Warsaw; and 15 grandchildren.
Michele Jayne ‘Shelly’ Bahney
Michele Jayne “Shelly” Bahney, 70, of Akron, passed surrounded by family at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Shelly was born on April 30, 1952, in Peru,to the late Max J. and Mary Jane (Phillipy) Gearhart. She was a 1970 graduate of Akron High School. In earlier years she was the cashier at the Akron Grocery Store as well as working at Cooksey’s Freezer Fresh, The Bindery of North Manchester, Peabody Retirement Community, YMCA of Peru, and babysat for numerous families over the years.
Plenty Of Area Events Upcoming To Kick Off Christmas Season
WARSAW — With Thanksgiving now past, the Christmas season has officially started, and there’s plenty of related events in the area. The Akron Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the town of Akron, local churches and Akron Elementary School, is having a Christmas tree lighting in Akron’s Town Square on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event starts at 5 p.m., with caroling, hot chocolate and a visit from the Grinch. The lighting will occur at 6 p.m.
Larry E. Mock
Larry Mock, 84, of Syracuse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Hubbard Hill Estates in Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
James K. Moyer
James K. Moyer, 68, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Oct. 26, 1954. He is survived by his children: Jennifer (Tom) Kelso of Noblesville, James (Audra) Moyer of Argos; Garth Moyer of Plymouth; Brandon Moyer of Plymouth; siblings: Yvonne (Jerry) Quint of Plymouth, Doug Moyer of Oregon, Wis., Diane Johnson of Plymouth; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Geraldine Hite
Geraldine Hite, 74, Plymouth, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Geraldine was born Jan. 28, 1948. She married Mike Hite on Oct. 26, 1996; he survives in Plymouth. Geraldine is also survived by her sons, Harvey (Patty) Bishop, Robert Bishop and Ottis Young; her...
Susan Kay Weeks
Susan Kay Weeks, 72,of rural Albion, died 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Kendallville. On Sept. 16, 1969, she married Joseph Sparks, Jr. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1995. On Nov. 23, 2010, she married Daniel G....
Library In Mentone Seeking Donations For Cabinet
MENTONE – Here are three things to consider from Bell Memorial Public Library:. The library is in need of donations for the hygiene cabinet. Items needed include deodorant, body wash, bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors (guys and ladies), feminine napkins (pads), tampons, combs and brushes, shaving cream, mouthwash, lotions, and clothes. Donations can be dropped off at the front desk. For questions, contact Natalie Salazar at (574) 893-3200.
