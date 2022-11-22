Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Zimmer Biomet, Recyclable 3D Printed Homes and Minifactory
Minifactory just unveiled a double as fast high temperature Material Extrusion system for PEEK and other high temperature polymers. It has better control over the heated chamber, improved air flow and more traceability. ORNL, University of Maine and others have worked on creating a fully recyclable 3D printed home. The sustainable home is meant to alleviate a housing crisis that sees a deficit of more than seven million homes in the US. Triastek is moving forward with its FDA Investigational New Drug clinical trials for its Melt Extrusion Deposition 3D printed drug T21, for ulcerative colitis. The drug was developed using radio imaging to check when it was released in the bowel. Subsequently the proper release kinetics resulted in an optimal geometry for precise drug delivery.
3DPrint.com
The 19 Most Famous Angel Investors in 3D Printing
You may have the greatest idea in the world and just need that small investment of faith to launch it into a fully-fledged business. If a single individual, perhaps with a net worth of over $1 billion, could just throw some chump change your way, you could be on your way to success.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: NASA Recycles Packaging and Wants 3D Printed Shuttle Tiles
NASA has given an SBIR award to Gigabot to develop an in space packaging reycling and printing system. Meanwhile Canopy gets another award to make a binder jet production technology for shuttle tiles. These are hard to make and 3D printing them could make them much more widely available. Osaka University finds out how to 3D Print QR codes on cookies and the Obayashi Corporation uses a Yaskawa arm to make building code compliant 3D printed buildings.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Robotics, Molyworks and Fraunhofer
Molyworks´ metal powder sales unit Continuum raised $36 million from an PE fund to power recycled powder sales. ARA was interested because Continuum could perhaps decarbonize the supply chain through powder recycling. Several Fraunhofer institutes work together on 3D printing automatically using powder bed fusion. This could greatly reduce the costs of 3D printed parts. Rosotics, a startup, just raised $750,000 to launch an induction heating approach for metal printing that aims to make parts larger and cheaper. This is a supremely ambitious vision and also gets Draper, Sequoia and more on board the new firm.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Utah company aims to make waves creating lithium-ion batteries
With the electric vehicle market booming, one Utah County company is looking to help the U.S. gain a foothold in the lithium-ion battery business. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021 — more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. That growth isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
governing.com
The EV Battery Boom Brings Billions to Midwest Factories
Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the headquarters of Our Next Energy,...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
freightwaves.com
Trailer orders soar in October as OEMs raise intake
A return to normalcy among trailer manufacturers gained momentum in October with order intake as much as 91% higher than September and 171% greater than a supply chain-constricted October 2021. Final reports show net trailer orders in October were 47,860 units, the highest of the year, according to ACT Research....
teslarati.com
Tesla supplier sheds light on graphite supply challenge for EV battery manufacturers [Editorial]
Graphite is an essential part of a lithium-ion battery. There are many challenges that EV battery manufacturers might face in the graphite market as electric vehicle demand continues to rise. Graphite is often an overlooked essential mineral when people think of EV batteries. However, it is a crucial component in...
waste360.com
LyondellBasell Makes Decision to Progress Advanced Recycling Plant in Wesseling, Germany
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - LyondellBasell today announces it has made a decision to move forward with engineering to build an advanced recycling plant at its Wesseling, Germany, site. Using LyondellBasell's proprietary MoReTec technology, this commercial scale advanced recycling plant would convert pre-treated plastic waste into feedstock for new plastic production. The final investment decision is targeted for the end of 2023.
Mazda to invest $11 billion by 2030 to procure EV batteries - Nikkei
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) plans to invest 1.5 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) by 2030 to procure electric vehicle (EV) batteries and cooperate with battery supplier Envision AESC, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
insideevs.com
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
electrek.co
The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
teslarati.com
Tesla, GM supplier LG to invest more than $3 billion for battery cathode facility in TN
On Tuesday, South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. announced that it would invest over $3 billion to construct a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, USA. The facility is part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for American electric vehicle battery components. LG’s TN-based cathode plant represents one...
seafoodsource.com
Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct
A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
