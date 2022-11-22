Read full article on original website
Nigeria hopes new currency notes curb inflation, corruption
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria on Wednesday launched newly designed currency notes, a move that the West African nation’s central bank says will help curb inflation and money laundering. The newly designed denominations of 200 (5 U.S. cents), 500 ($1.10) and 1,000 naira ($2.20) also would drive financial...
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN (AP) — Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves although the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday. Fatih Birol said that, barring unforeseen...
Sweden’s big interest rate hike follows other central banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank followed other central banks in undertaking a big increase to its key interest rate to combat inflation, saying Thursday that high prices are undermining people’s purchasing power and making it tough for households and companies to plan their finances. Riksbanken said...
Turkish central bank cuts rates again despite high inflation
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank delivered another outsized interest rate cut Thursday despite inflation running at more than 85% and other countries moving the opposite way to ease the pain of soaring prices. The central bank said its Monetary Policy Committee decided to lower the benchmark...
Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The head of Brazil’s electoral authority on Wednesday rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro and his political party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election. Alexandre de Moraes had issued a prior...
Global shares mixed as investors eye China virus crisis
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. France’s CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,704.00. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,524.48. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 7,473.46. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that for the Dow industrials was up 0.1%.
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. “We put ice on it...
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Civilians in mineral-rich eastern Congo edgily waited to see whether a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group would come into effect as planned Friday evening. Congo’s president and neighboring Rwanda’s foreign minister were among the...
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo and Neymar seek history
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players in soccer start World Cup competition Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar. Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male soccer player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women’s World Cups.
