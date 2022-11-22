Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Late Season Hunting Opportunities in ND
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There are still plenty of opportunities for hunters in North Dakota. Doug Leier, ND Game and Fish Outreach biologist, reminds you that there are many opportunities remaining for hunters around the state. The statewide duck and white-fronted goose seasons close Dec. 4. However, duck hunting...
newsdakota.com
2023 ND Ag Hall of Fame Nomination Deadline Jan. 1
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The selection committee of the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking candidate suggestions for the 2023 ND Ag Hall of Fame Inductees. The deadline for nominations, to be considered for induction in 2023, is January 1st. The North Dakota Agriculture Hall of...
Comments / 0