Seven Vehicle Crash Slows Down Highway 101 Traffic in Montecito
MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH: Highway 101 northbound is closed at Ortega Hill Rd. following a multi-vehicle traffic collision Saturday night. 7 vehicles and 1 motorcyclist involved. Montecito firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 5:20 p.m. One patient being treated for moderate injuries, the rest are uninjured. Expect delays in the area...
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday, November 28-29," school officials said in a statement. The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. resulting in multiple fire agencies reporting to the scene. At its height, the fire prompted the evacuation of some nearby homes.The cause of the fire was not immediately known and remained under investigation.
Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours
A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators
A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
Firefighters respond to two-car crash blocking traffic on N. Patterson Ave and Cathedral Oaks Rd
A two-car collision on North Patterson Avenue and Cathedral Oaks Road blocked traffic at 2:32 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch. The post Firefighters respond to two-car crash blocking traffic on N. Patterson Ave and Cathedral Oaks Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red flag warning issued in Southern California due to high winds, brush fire danger
LOS ANGELES — Residents in Southern California have more than heavy traffic to contend with this Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties on Thursday that lasts until Friday morning, indicating critical fire weather conditions. Wind gusts could...
NOAA Issues High Wind Warning for SCV, SFV, Ventura
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service Forecast Office in Oxnard has issued a High Wind Warning remains in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov 24 and a wind advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 for the Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting
Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
Overnight closures planned for 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita next week
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools
Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
Many kickstart holiday shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets
CAMARILLO, Calif.- Residents up and down the coast are kickstarting their holiday shopping with Black Friday deals. Many people are visiting the Camarillo Premium Outlets in order to find heavily discounted items, from designer fashion to more practical accessories. “I was specifically looking for a leather jacket. I've been going to a lot of metal The post Many kickstart holiday shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
U-S Coast Guard Assets Based In Ventura County Rescue Sailors Near Santa Cruz Island
(Photos of the rescue courtesy of USCG) The United States Coast Guard used their assets based in Ventura County to rescue two stranded sailors off Santa Cruz Island after their boat had run aground on Thanksgiving Day. The rescue began with a distress signal late Thursday morning. It was tracked...
Ojai Man Killed In Crash
The CHP says that an Ojai man was killed Wednesday night when his car collided with a pickup truck. It happened around 6:22 PM on Highway 150 west of Burnham Road in the Ojai Valley. The CHP says that 19-year-old Eduardo Bautista of Ojai driving his 2013 Dodge Challenger westbound...
