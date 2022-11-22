ESPN's Dan Orlovsky slams Jets' Zach Wilson for attitude after loss vs. Patriots: 'It reeks of insecurity.'

Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Defends Jerry Jones Segregation Photo
Stephen A. Smith felt like the viral photo was a bit unfair. Stephen A. Smith is a staunch hater of the Dallas Cowboys. However, he does like Jerry Jones. Smith believes the Cowboys owner is good for the sport, and that overall, he is an owner who cares about his team. Having said that, Jones is not immune to controversy.
Look: Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game has kicked off this evening. FOX's No. 1 broadcasting crew is on the call for this one. Andrews is rocking quite the red outfit on FOX during the broadcast. The FOX reporter and...
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
Sporting News
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started
Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to...
Sporting News
Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing vs. Michigan? Latest news on Ohio State WR's status for rivalry game
Heading into the 2022 college football season, the talk of the Ohio State offense was the connection between future first-round NFL draft picks C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Stroud, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist, was coming off a season in which he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
Look: Video Of Bill Belichick, Adam Thielen Postgame Handshake Going Viral
After the final whistle was blown in the Patriots-Vikings game, Bill Belichick had a bizarre encounter with Adam Thielen. As Belichick was walking in the direction of Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, Thielen tried to shake his hand and give him a pat on the back. Belichick, however, had no interest...
Paige Spiranac Replies to Fans Calling for a Relationship With Tom Brady
Being famous seems exhausting. Paige Spiranac and Tom Brady are being paired together in the minds of random fans for... The post Paige Spiranac Replies to Fans Calling for a Relationship With Tom Brady appeared first on Outsider.
saturdaytradition.com
Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG
The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
TMZ.com
New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson
8:42 AM PT -- Robert Saleh just announced Mike White will get the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco backing him up. Wilson will be inactive, the head coach said. Zach Wilson has officially been relegated to the pine. The New York Jets are benching the 23-year-old -- the second...
Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out
For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After Zach Wilson News
Bill Belichick is well-know for making young quarterback lives hell — especially if they have the Jets logo across their chest. The New York Jets have benched second-year QB Zach Wilson after an abysmal performance against the Patriots this past weekend. Wilson is 5-2 as a starter this season....
Sporting News
What channel is Patriots vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game
The Vikings and Patriots round off this year's Turkey Day NFL slate, pitting two sides that hoping to cement their postseason aspirations sooner rather than later. The Vikes (8-2) have gone from strength to strength this year, riding wide receiver Justin Jefferson's broad shoulders to an impressive start. With a four-game edge over the second-place Packers, Minnesota stands in rarified air. The next focus? locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an alleged groping incident on Sunday night in Mexico City after the team's arrival for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was sent back home to Arizona prior to Monday's game. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and...
Sporting News
Josh Allen explains playing through injury in Bills' win over Lions: 'I've got to go be that guy'
Josh Allen is in the midst of one of the worst statistical spans of his career, and it continued in the Bills' 28-25 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving. Allen completed 24 of 42 passes for 253 yards with a pair of touchdowns and another red-zone interception. He found success on the ground, rushing 10 times for 78 yards and another score.
Comments / 1