MISSOURI STATE AUDITOR REPORTS MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS IN CARROLL COUNTY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District and discovered misappropriation of funds. The audit discovered that from June 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, money totaling at least $91,794 was misappropriated from the district. Payroll over-payment totaling $54,350 and questionable mileage reimbursements totaling $1,945 were paid to the former Director. Director Mario DeFelice also misappropriated $4,021 from a district employee benefit reimbursement account and used a district credit card for personal purchases totaling $108.
SLATER SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES BUDGET AMENDMENTS
The Slater School District Board of Education approved budget amendments during its meeting on Tuesday, November 22. Superintendent Terry Lorenz reported the financial information to the board. In other news from the meeting, the board approved Performance Services as the contractor for the projected upcoming projects on the HVAC system...
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of the city of Polo in Caldwell County; review initiated by citizen petition
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her office’s audit of the city of Polo, located in Caldwell County in northwest Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process. The audit resulted in a rating of “good.”. The audit found that the city has not adequately...
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE
Arrow Rock State Historic Site team members, friends and family are opening historic buildings to give visitors a glimpse into what Christmas was like years ago. Historic site buildings will be open and decorated for the holidays from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Guests are encouraged to tour the buildings and visit with interpreters.
Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend. For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency. "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA AWARDED BEEF GRANT
The Saline County Career Future Business Leaders of America Chapter (FBLA) has been awarded a $500 grant from the Missouri Beef Industry Council to promote beef and in turn help alleviate hunger in Marshall. The Missouri Beef Industry Council offers grants to provide funding for non-profit groups to promote beef in their communities. The grant is funded through the Beef Checkoff program.
BILLY JOE MCKNIGHT
Billy Joe McKnight, 84, of Concordia, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Holdenville General Hospital in Holdenville, OK. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt and Pastor Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Memorials are suggested to family choice and will be used to establish a scholarship fund in Joe’s memory for graduating high school seniors. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
REBECCA LYNN GWALTNEY
Rebecca Lynn Gwaltney, 61, of Malta Bend, MO, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MO. Memorial graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Malta Bend Cemetery, with Pastor Ralph Varner officiating. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues. 6:48...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crashes
Multi-vehicle crashes in Linn and Carroll County on Wednesday left two drivers injured. At about 5:00 pm in Carroll County, a four-vehicle crash left one driver injured. State Troopers report 54-year-old Michelle L Thompson of Norborne was westbound on Highway 10 near Mile’s Curve, when she drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with three vehicles. Thompson then ran off the right side of the road and her vehicle overturned. The other three drivers were not injured. Thompson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
Police investigate death at west Columbia house
Police were investigating at a west Columbia house Tuesday afternoon after a death. The post Police investigate death at west Columbia house appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One Hurt In Benton County Crash
A two-car accident on highway-65 at Route-P in Benton County sends one person to the E-R with serious injuries. The highway patrol says it happened around 8:15 Wednesday night when 73-year-old Mary Haluptzok, from Ionia, crossed into the path of 32-year-old Casey Curry, of Sedalia. Haluptzok was seriously hurt and...
Sedalia Man Killed in Cass County Motorcycle Crash
A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred in Cass County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 62-year-old Lewis W. Laughlin of Sedalia, was the driver of a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra at 211th Street, west of Route J around 6:30 p.m., when he made a right turn on 211th Street and overturned and ran off the left side of the roadway. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
