ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding

Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Benzinga

Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Benzinga

A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Willis Towers Watson's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Willis Towers Watson WTW. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 455.6K shares is 283.3% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by...
Benzinga

Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency EOS's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, EOS's EOS/USD price has risen 4.04% to $0.94. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.91 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71. The chart below...
Benzinga

Manchester United Stock Spikes Higher On Report Of Apple's Interest In Buying Soccer Club

Amidst a report about Apple’s interest in purchasing the club, its stock surged 12.8% on Friday. United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012. Manchester United PLC MANU has announced that the soccer team’s owners are weighing a potential sale. The team said it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy