ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27 to reach bowl eligibility

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri and Arkansas will be headed to similar bowl games after the Tigers held off the Razorbacks 29-27 on Saturday night, leaving each of the bitter border rivals 6-6 on the season. Only one walked out of Faurot Field with victory cigars. Brady Cook threw for...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy