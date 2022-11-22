ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

A Whirlwind Romance! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Complete Relationship Timeline

An unexpected couple! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumors in August 2022, and have been keeping things under the radar ever since. Once possible relationship rumors between the Inception actor and model started swirling, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that they were more than friends. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” an insider told In Touch at the time, noting that things started heating up after Leo split from Camila Morrone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Narcity USA

Pete Davidson Is Dating Emily Ratajkowski Now & The Internet Memes Are Gold

Pete Davidson has moved on and stepped back into the dating scene after the end of his ten-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, and his new beau is Emily Ratajkowski. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and the model, 31, have recently been spotted together, and an insider source confirmed to Us Weekly that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now."
epicstream.com

Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control

Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex

Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
StyleCaster

Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids

Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while. After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I...
POPSUGAR

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"

John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy