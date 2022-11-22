Read full article on original website
A Whirlwind Romance! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Complete Relationship Timeline
An unexpected couple! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumors in August 2022, and have been keeping things under the radar ever since. Once possible relationship rumors between the Inception actor and model started swirling, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that they were more than friends. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” an insider told In Touch at the time, noting that things started heating up after Leo split from Camila Morrone.
Pete Davidson Is Dating Emily Ratajkowski Now & The Internet Memes Are Gold
Pete Davidson has moved on and stepped back into the dating scene after the end of his ten-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, and his new beau is Emily Ratajkowski. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and the model, 31, have recently been spotted together, and an insider source confirmed to Us Weekly that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now."
Leonardo DiCaprio Held His 48th Birthday Party, And I’m Genuinely Surprised By How Impressive The Guest List Was
Apparently my invite must have gotten lost in the mail. Every now and then, a celebrity has a birthday party where the guest list is extremely 1%. It makes you think either “damn, all famous people are friends with each other” or “wow, the Illuminati is real.”
Jennifer Lopez revealed that Ben Affleck contacted her via email rekindling their romance
Romance seems to be a little different in this day and age, as a single email can rekindle an entire relationship. This seemed to be the case with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after the couple decided to tie the knot, following their breakup in 2004. The two stars reconnected...
epicstream.com
Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control
Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Popculture
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Bradley Cooper Smiles as He Steps Out with Irina Shayk in New York City
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are continuing to spend time together in the Big Apple. One week after the former couple was spotted taking their dogs for a walk in New York City and showing PDA, they were photographed again side by side. While Cooper, 47, and Shayk, 36, kept...
Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids
Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while. After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Forced To Dump Olivia Wilde Because of The Negativity That Came With Her?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced their split on Friday through their spokesperson. A source told OK magazine more about where the two are currently and what transpired to lead to this. According to them, the "As It Was" singer ended things with the "Don't Worry Darling" director. "The negativity...
Meet Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Who Is Arguably Her Best Relationship Yet
Ever since Katie Holmes’ messy split with ex-husband Tom Cruise, we’ve been rooting for a happier love life for the 43-year-old actress. We cheered when we found out about her romance with Jamie Foxx years ago, and then Emilio Vitolo Jr. after that, and were all a little brokenhearted when those relationships ended.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was Jennifer Lopez's Decoy When She Started Dating Ben Affleck
Actor Ralph Fiennes is, of course, best known for playing “Voldemort” in the “Harry Potter” films, but his best performance may have been the one he didn’t realize he was giving: as Jennifer Lopez’s relationship decoy. Fiennes played opposite J. Lo in the 2002...
