LORRAINE SYLVIA (STRANG) OLSON. Lorraine was born January 25, 1933 at Dawson, ND to Stewart and Lillian (Hanson) Strang. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Steele. She began 1st grade when she was 5 at Dawson and graduated from Dawson high school in 1950. She attended Concordia College for one year and transferred to Valley City State College and completed the 2-year Standard Teaching Certificate in 1952. Taught elementary school at Fingal, ND from 1952 1955, then married Wayne Olson at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele, ND on June 16, 1955. They lived on a farm east of Fingal where Wayne was farming. They had 5 children: Carole, Darrel, DeAnn, Donovan, and Barbara. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom and helped on the farm doing chores, driving grain truck during combining, feeding cattle, slopping pigs, stacking hay, and helping out where needed until the boys were old enough to help.

