newsdakota.com
Donnly Haugland
Donnly Haugland, 51, Jamestown, ND died Sunday November 20, 2022 at his. Donnly was born April 10, 1971 at New Rockford, ND, the son of Sigurd Arnold. and Delores (Hoyt) Haugland. He attended school at Glenfield/Sutton/McHenry. and graduated in 1989. He then attended NDSU and graduated with a degree in.
newsdakota.com
LORRAINE SYLVIA (STRANG) OLSON
LORRAINE SYLVIA (STRANG) OLSON. Lorraine was born January 25, 1933 at Dawson, ND to Stewart and Lillian (Hanson) Strang. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Steele. She began 1st grade when she was 5 at Dawson and graduated from Dawson high school in 1950. She attended Concordia College for one year and transferred to Valley City State College and completed the 2-year Standard Teaching Certificate in 1952. Taught elementary school at Fingal, ND from 1952 1955, then married Wayne Olson at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele, ND on June 16, 1955. They lived on a farm east of Fingal where Wayne was farming. They had 5 children: Carole, Darrel, DeAnn, Donovan, and Barbara. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom and helped on the farm doing chores, driving grain truck during combining, feeding cattle, slopping pigs, stacking hay, and helping out where needed until the boys were old enough to help.
newsdakota.com
Patricia “Pat” Meester-Pedersen
Patricia “Pat” Meester-Pedersen, 81, Valley City, ND passed away at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND on November 23, 2022. Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting her family with arrangements which are pending at this time.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Garbage Pick Up Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City Hall, Public Works Office, and the Transfer station will be closed November 24th f0or Thanksgiving. Thursday, November 23rd garbage pick up will be on Wednesday, November 23rd. On Friday November 25th garbage pick up will follow the regular scheduled route.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Area Chamber & DMV Moving To New Location
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will be moving to Central Avenue and open at the new location December 6th. The offices will be located at 253 Central Avenue North, Suite 101. The move will allow the Chamber to better serve members of...
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
KNOX News Radio
Jamestown man gets 3 years for crash that killed woman
The driver of a pickup involved in a summer crash on Interstate 94 that killed a Hazen (ND) woman has been sentenced to three years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Wyatt Staloch, of Jamestown, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to charges stemming from the July 12 crash near Oriska. Staloch allegedly fled the...
newsdakota.com
Tornadoes Start Wrestling Season with Win: Take Down Carrington
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Tornadoes take down Carrington in opening dual. The Tornadoes defeated the Cardinals by a score of 46-25, scoring went as follows…. (106) Kramlich defeats B. Wagner by a score of 10-5 TEAM SCORE 🙁 C ,3- O ,0) (113) Dahlstrom majors Zink 10 –...
