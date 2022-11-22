Read full article on original website
Works on Dogs and Kids
5:24 a.m. A car alarm was blaring for half an hour. 8:16 a.m. Two people walked out of a vet’s office without paying their bill. 9:06 a.m. A woman was seen pouring water on her 4-year-old child who was throwing a tantrum. When questioned, the woman said she usually used a spray bottle as a tactic to calm him down.
The law failed the victims of the Club Q shooting: Here are 3 ways we can honor their memory
It’s happened again; another news cycle, another mass shooting. This time Club Q, a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., was the scene of a hateful act of violence, leaving five people dead and 18 injured. But there is something different about this incident: The club serves a distinct group of individuals — the LGBTQ community.
A Dog Guy
This Thanksgiving, I’ll be loading up my five-month-old Aussie into her puppy car seat and driving to Spokane to visit family for the weekend. It will be the longest trip Josephine (or “Joey”) has ever taken. I’m a little worried how she will react to five hours of windshield time. With any luck, we won’t encounter any white-knuckle snowstorms. Either way, I’m looking forward to our journey together and having someone to talk to along the way, even if she doesn’t talk back.
