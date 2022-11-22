Read full article on original website
Fortitudo et Macto
3d ago
They need to start showing films like "Red Asphalt " and "Blood on the Highway" to High Schoolers like they did in the early 60s.
No excuse for this! fix yourselves#
3d ago
Stolen car I’ll say! This is why this should be prosecuted more than they are people are being killed and you don’t come back!
White Sox
3d ago
keep speeding!!!! I delt with speeders that ride your car trting to intimindate you to go faster...wgat i usually do is throw my hazzards on and teach them a lesson !!!! it works because then they go around your car.lol
Related
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
Speeding stolen car crashes, kills 2, injures 16 in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles."How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other."I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It...
Bolingbrook Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in Lake
Firefighters in Bolingbrook rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Whalon Lake boat ramp. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they were at the lake when they saw a woman drive into the water. They then called 911 as the vehicle started to sink.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Galt Airport in McHenry County, sheriff’s office says
WONDER LAKE, Ill. — A pilot was killed in a single airplane crash Friday evening in McHenry County, according to the sheriff’s office. The pilot of an EA-300LC aircraft crashed around 5:15 p.m. in a wooded area about a half mile away from the Galt Airport, according to the National Transporation Safety Board. The pilot, […]
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
fox32chicago.com
Lindenhurst woman charged after man dies of gunshot wound on Thanksgiving
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested and charged after a 44-year-old man died of a gunshot wound on Thanksgiving. Around 2:10 p.m., Lindenhurst police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane after a 911 call was placed by a woman who reported an accidental shooting.
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
Morgan Park HS senior charged in wrong-way, fatal crash was allegedly driving at 75 mph
Reckless homicide charges have been filed against Kendall Sprouts, 18, who collided with a car that was trying to elude police in the South Loop. He was speeding and driving in the wrong lane when his Infiniti slammed into a Hyundai Sonata.
Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning
Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
NBC Chicago
Driver Was Going 75 MPH in Wrong Lane During Collision in South Loop
A driver charged with reckless homicide was traveling 75 mph in the wrong lane when he crashed into a car that was trying to elude police last weekend in the South Loop, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was making a U-turn in the...
Aurora Officers Suffer Minor Injuries After Saving Child, Woman From Retention Pond
Two Aurora police officers suffered minor injuries after they helped to rescue a child who had fallen through the ice on Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, dispatchers received a call of a 9-year-old falling through the ice in a retention pond. Officials say the child was trying to retrieve a football from a frozen portion of the pond when the ice gave way, plunging them into the water.
1 man dead, 2 injured, in Waukegan mall parking-lot shooting
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — One man is dead and two others are injured in a shooting that took place in a Waukegan mall parking lot Wednesday night. Waukegan police responded to a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m. where upon arrival, three men were found shot. […]
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich woman facing multiple charges
A Sandwich woman is facing multiple charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle at Bridge Street and Vine Street in Millington Thursday morning. 44-year-old Toni Olson is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson was also ticketed with parking in the roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of marijuana in an unauthorized container.
Shots fired at Chicago police in Back of the Yards: CPD
No one is in custody in connection with the incident.
Man Arrested After Claiming to Have Bomb in Bag at O'Hare, Chicago Police Say
A man is in custody after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare International Airport on Friday, authorities said. The man was arrested in Terminal one, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern said in a Tweet posted at 12:19 p.m. According to Ahern, comb and arson detectives...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
Two boys, ages 4 and 6, declared dead after they were pulled from Palatine pond
Two boys died hours after being pulled from a pond Wednesday afternoon in suburban Palatine, officials said. Two boys, 4 and 6, were pulled from the pond and were taken to the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said.
2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials
Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said. A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park...
NBC Chicago
