CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles."How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other."I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO