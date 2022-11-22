Opinion: Intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines should be expanded to include treatments and tests

Read full article on original website
Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
EU regulator warns of 'disappointing' vaccine booster uptake
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union has been "rather disappointing," an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter.
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Research shows that multiple COVID infections could lead to severe health complications
A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that repeated COVID-19 infections could cause strain on various organ systems, leading to severe long and short-term health complications. Key findings: The study found that COVID-19 can impact the body’s organ systems during the duration of the illness and long...
Majority of people with long Covid ‘report experiencing some form of stigma’
The majority of people living with long Covid report experiencing some form of stigma related to their condition, according to a new study.An estimated 2.1 million people are living with long Covid in the UK – equivalent to 3.3% of the population – as of October 1, according to the Office for National Statistics.Researchers for the study, published in the journal Plos One, found 95% of sufferers have experienced some form of stigma, while 76% reported experiencing it “often” or “always”.The team from the University of Southampton and Brighton and Sussex Medical School conducted an online survey of 1,100 people,...
With COVID, flu and RSV circulating, it’s time to follow the evidence: Return to mask mandates
The number of children and babies with respiratory illnesses currently exceeds the capacity of our health system to care for them. More adult Canadians will die directly of COVID-19 this year than died last year or in 2020. Eight per cent of vaccinated people with COVID infections that don’t require hospitalization end up with long COVID, with each subsequent infection repeating the risk. COVID increases the risk of cardiovascular and other health problems, enough to cause a stark rise in excess deaths and to shorten life expectancy. In 2020, when adult intensive care units were at risk of being overwhelmed, we...
newsnationnow.com
Study: Majority of those who died of COVID received at least 1 vaccine
(NewsNation) — Fifty-eight percent of Americans who died of COVID-19 in August were recipients of at least the first vaccine, a study has suggested. Conducted for The Washington Post’s The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox — who is vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation — the results are the first time this has been the case since the novel virus was first tracked in 2020.
MedicalXpress
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge
As millions of Americans travel to gather with friends and family over the next few days, there's a good chance that Covid-19 will follow.
MedicalXpress
Omicron variant BQ.1.1 found to be resistant to all monoclonal antibody treatments
A combined team of researchers from Leibniz Institute for Primate Research and Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, both in Germany, has found that the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant BQ.1.1 is resistant to all known monoclonal antibody treatments. In their study, published in The Lancet—Infectious Diseases, the group tested a host of omicron sublineages against all known antibody treatments.
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests. Researchers found that of over 300,000 Americans who had suffered a case of COVID-19 or the flu, COVID-19 sufferers were 55% more likely to be diagnosed with a seizure or epilepsy in the next six months.
MedicalXpress
Study: Most people with long COVID face stigma and discrimination
The majority of people living with long COVID experience some form of stigma directly related to their condition, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. An estimated 2.3 million people are living with long COVID in the UK according to the Office for National Statistics data, and numbers are not decreasing due to limited treatment options and continued high COVID infection rates. Testimonies illustrate profound stigmas experienced by people living with long COVID, but until now there has been no quantitative assessment of the burden.
The FDA Just Approved Lab-Grown Chicken for the Very First Time
If you live in the U.S. and have been anxiously awaiting the day you can finally try lab-grown meat, well, it may have just gotten a lot closer. The FDA approved lab-grown meat for the first time, in an exciting move that is sure to excite foodies and save many animal lives.
Food Beast
Lab Grown Meat Has Been Approved For Consumption By The FDA
This week The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for the next frontier in alternative protein. For the first time ever, humans will be legally allowed to consume lab grown meat product from animal cells. Following a final inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),...
WebMD
Without Guidelines, Docs Make Their Own Long COVID Protocols
Nov. 22, 2022 – Diagnosing long COVID is something of an art for doctors who, without any formal criteria, say they know it when they see it. Treating the condition requires equal combinations of skill, experience, and intuition, and doctors waiting for guidelines have started cobbling together treatment plans designed to ease the worst symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
Medical News Today
New oral drug may become alternative to statins to lower cholesterol
Researchers investigated an experimental cholesterol drug on cell lines and mice. The drug reduced LDL cholesterol by 70% in mouse models of high cholesterol. The researchers noted that their new drug could one day provide an alternative strategy to lower cholesterol. Almost. 40%. of adults in the United States have...
medtechdive.com
Philips respirator recall reaches 260 reported deaths, FDA says
Reports of deaths and complaints related to Philips’ ongoing recall of its sleep apnea devices and ventilators have been received by the Food and Drug Administration, the regulator said. Since April 2021, the agency has received 260 reports of deaths amid more than 90,000 medical device reports “reportedly associated”...
