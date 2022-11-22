The Bears, who can't seem to catch a break lately, will be short handed against the surprisingly good New York Jets. Both rookie defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are listed as out with concussions. Jaquan Brisker has been nothing short of sensational all season for Chicago, grading out as PFF's highest rated rookie safety and leading all rookies in solo tackles. Kyler Gordon, however, has had a rocky start to his NFL career. Gordon has consistently struggled in man coverage and has been on the wrong end of a plethora of big plays so far.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO