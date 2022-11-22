Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lions Could Activate WR Jameson Williams for Week 13
As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, the Detroit Lions could activate rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for Week 13’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (12th overall), Williams has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered during his final year at Alabama.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
Halftime analysis: Fourth-down aggression helping Lions keep up with Bills
DETROIT -- The Lions launched their winning streak against wounded Green Bay and Chicago. They extended it in New York by pounding the New York Giants. Then they flew back home for a showdown with mighty Buffalo, hoping to show the nation they are for real. So far, they’re measuring...
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much-needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
Lions activate WR Josh Reynolds for Thanksgiving showdown against Bills
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams won’t play on Thanksgiving. But for the first time in a long time, the rest of the starting receivers will. The Lions have activated Josh Reynolds for their Turkey Day showdown against the Bills at Ford Field. With DJ Chark also in uniform, and Amon-Ra St. Brown too for that matter, Jared Goff will have all three of his opening-day starters on the field for the first time since the Week 3 loss in Minnesota.
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB C.J. Stroud vs DC Jesse Minter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
3 things we learned: Clock management an issue for Detroit Lions
DETROIT -- The Lions’ three-game winning streak was snapped by a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. Here are three things we learned in the defeat, Detroit’s sixth in a row on the holiday. Clock management was an issue. The Lions left enough time on the...
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: DL Mazi Smith vs. OL Donovan Jackson
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
What Tennessee Titans expect to see from Cincinnati Bengals with RB Joe Mixon out
For once, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for an opponent with a key player out instead of the other way around. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry is the only player the Titans expect to be out Sunday, which is certainly a major loss. But the Bengals have announced running back Joe Mixon will not play as he continues to recover from a concussion.
3 New York Jets starting QB options to replace Zach Wilson in 2023
The New York Jets have a defense capable of winning playoff games and enough offensive weapons to become a well-rounded
Bears Rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker Both Out Sunday vs. Jets
The Bears, who can't seem to catch a break lately, will be short handed against the surprisingly good New York Jets. Both rookie defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are listed as out with concussions. Jaquan Brisker has been nothing short of sensational all season for Chicago, grading out as PFF's highest rated rookie safety and leading all rookies in solo tackles. Kyler Gordon, however, has had a rocky start to his NFL career. Gordon has consistently struggled in man coverage and has been on the wrong end of a plethora of big plays so far.
Packers vs. Eagles predictions, props and odds: Sunday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sunday Night Football will take place in Philadelphia as the Eagles are set to host the Green Bay Packers. Before the season began,...
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit: J.J. McCarthy must be dynamic for Michigan to beat Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit’s lasting image from last season’s Michigan-Ohio State game is from the third quarter, after an Ohio State defensive back (Cameron Brown) ripped the helmet off a Michigan receiver (Roman Wilson) and threw it across the Michigan Stadium turf. A few Michigan linemen moved faster than linemen typically move to get in Brown’s face.
Takeaways from Michigan State’s loss to Alabama
Michigan State opened up its Thanksgiving week tournament with a shorthanded loss to Alabama. Here are three takeaways from the game:. This is the gamble Tom Izzo took when he opted to field a smaller roster and not supplement it via the transfer portal: a couple of injuries and Michigan State would be hard-pressed to fill those 200 minutes necessary on the box score.
Goalie Magnus Hellberg rejoins Red Wings off waivers
Goaltender Magnus Hellberg has returned to the Detroit Red Wings. The team on Wednesday claimed Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The Red Wings signed the 6-6, 209-pound Hellberg late last season. He played only one game for them, a 5-3 victory at New Jersey in the season finale.
FanDuel promo and bonus code gifts up to $1,000 free on NBA tonight
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA is over a month into the season, making now a perfect time to sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook. All new customers...
Pistons vs. Suns predictions, odds and picks for NBA Friday 11/25
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Pistons will visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and the teams are on opposite sides of the spectrum in the...
