Suicide risk is high for military and emergency workers—but support for their families and peers is missing

My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Aidan McAnespie killing: Veteran guilty of 1988 Northern Ireland army checkpoint shooting
A military veteran has been found guilty of killing a man over 30 years ago at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland. David Jonathan Holden, 53, had denied the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 at his trial at Belfast Crown Court.McAnespie, 23, was shot in the back at a checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, during the Troubles. A bullet fired from some 300 metres away ricocheted off the road surface, striking McAnespie in the back, moments after he walked through a border security checkpoint on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club.In 2009, the UK...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
MedicalXpress
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
Primary school students injured after science experiment goes wrong
Two children in a primary school in Australia suffered serious injuries on their faces and chests while several were mildly injured when a “routine” science experiment went wrong.Police and paramedics were called to Manly West Public School in Sydney around 1pm local time on Monday, after 12 people, including 11 students and one teacher, were injured following an explosion during an experiment involving sodium bicarbonate and methylated spirits.Two students surviving serious injuries on their faces and chests were transported to Westmead Hospital, one by road and another by helicopter, reported 1 News. Among the mildly injured, five children were taken...
MedicalXpress
One in eight older adults experienced depression for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic
A new, large-scale study of more than 20,000 older adults in Canada found that approximately 1 in 8 older adults developed depression for the first time during the pandemic. For those who had experienced depression in the past, the numbers were even worse. By the autumn of 2020 almost half (45%) of this group reported being depressed.
MedicalXpress
Neuromarker for ADHD could improve diagnosis of disorder
Yale researchers identified differences in brain structure and activity in children with ADHD that could serve as a more objective diagnostic tool in the future. For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), timely intervention is key. But diagnoses typically rely on questionnaires and observations of a child's behavior, which are subjective and can lead to delays in treatment.
MedicalXpress
Experts recommend using COVID-19 resources to tackle the 'silent pandemic' of antimicrobial resistance
Infections that can't be treated with antibiotics are a global health crisis and experts are calling for the Canadian government to use COVID-19 resources to address the "silent pandemic" of superbugs. Canada has an opportunity to become a global leader in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—a growing health crisis...
BBC
Armagh: Students taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming ill
Nine students have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC). Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the building after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran, chief executive of the college, said all...
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
MedicalXpress
Study: Most people with long COVID face stigma and discrimination
The majority of people living with long COVID experience some form of stigma directly related to their condition, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. An estimated 2.3 million people are living with long COVID in the UK according to the Office for National Statistics data, and numbers are not decreasing due to limited treatment options and continued high COVID infection rates. Testimonies illustrate profound stigmas experienced by people living with long COVID, but until now there has been no quantitative assessment of the burden.
The Independent
Accused’s nursing colleagues deny administering insulin to baby boy
Three nurses have denied they gave insulin to a baby boy allegedly poisoned by their colleague Lucy Letby, a court has heard.Each gave evidence on Wednesday about their involvement in the care of the premature-born twin at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.Nurses Shelley Tomlins, Sophie Ellis and Belinda Williamson were on duty in August 2015 in the days that followed the infant’s birth.It is the Crown’s case that Letby, 32, attempted to murder the youngster, referred to as Child F, by intentionally administering insulin shortly after midnight on August 4 2015.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have heard Child...
MedicalXpress
Educational background and previous brain injury may be associated with higher risk of frontotemporal dementia
Two recent studies from the University of Eastern Finland show that educational background and previous traumatic brain injury may potentially affect the risk of frontotemporal dementia. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is one of the most common causes of dementia in working-age people. FTD spectrum disorders have, depending on the subtype, major...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
MedicalXpress
Volunteering and caring for grandchildren protects from loneliness for over 50s, study shows
Caregiving for a spouse or partner is seemingly associated with higher loneliness for those over 50 years of age, a new systemic review of published research on the issue shows. Taking in data from 28 studies, comprising 191,652 participants from 21 countries, the findings, however, also show that volunteering or...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover existing drug can disrupt coronavirus replication
In early 2020, Eric Pringle and Brett Duguay found themselves spending much of their time in their microbiology lab on the seventh floor of Dal's Tupper Building. The virologists were busy testing potential antivirals for common cold coronaviruses and were seeing promising results. The pair, both post-doctoral researchers working with...
