Holiday happenings in Lewisburg

Downtown Lewisburg will host a number of events this holiday season—from shopping to performances to traditional Christmas activities.

Visit Lewisburg shops downtown this weekend for holiday deals. Downtown shopping passes will be accepted at over 35 locations Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26—Shop Small Saturday.

Pick up a coupon at your favorite shops and restaurants in downtown Lewisburg. Each pass will grant customers 15% off one item.

A Holiday Lighting Ceremony will take place on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park. This year, the large tree in Hufnagle Park will NOT be lit up due to safety concerns and the health of the tree.

Instead, the gazebo and multiple sculptures will be lit up. In celebration of the longest day of the year, there will be lights, music, science, storytelling and wonder.

More shopping opportunities will open up on Dec. 2 in downtown Lewisburg. Stores will be open until 10pm or later!

Kids Night at the Museum is on Dec. 2 at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 5-16, listen to 94KX in the Morning for a chance to win prizes, including gift cards from downtown Lewisburg businesses.

On Dec. 10, Santa and his elves will be at the Campus Theatre downtown Lewisburg from noon until 2 p.m. when the Campus will be showing a free Christmas Classic movie.

A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker production is on Dec. 17. Put on by Strictly Ballet ( strictlyballetarts.com ) and Riverstage Theatre ( riverstagetheatre.org ). Tickets for sale at riverstagetheatre.org . Two showings: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.