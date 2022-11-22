ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Hill, GA

Wine and cheese boutique, tasting room planned for downtown Sugar Hill

By Amy Wenk
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

A new location of Talk of the Table is coming to downtown Sugar Hill.

A lease for the wine and cheese boutique and tasting room was just signed at 5010 W. Broad Street , according to Todd Semrau of Oakhurst Realty Partners , who represented the landlord in the deal. It’s coming to The Local apartment complex.

Jacqui Branch will be the owner of the Talk of the Table in Sugar Hill.

In a brief phone call, Branch said that she is opening the first franchise location of the concept. There is currently a Talk of the Table in Cumming at The Collection at Forsyth.

“Talk of the Table will be the perfect place to enjoy a cabernet, pinot noir or sauvignon blanc in Sugar Hill’s growing Town Center,” Semrau told What Now Atlanta . “Located across from the city’s performing arts center and amphitheater, Talk of the Table will be the go-to spot before and after a show.”

Talk of the Table says online that it carries a selection of wines and artisanal cheeses. It also sells custom gift baskets, spice rubs, salami, wine jellies, infused olive oils and more.

In addition, the concept has “a delightful tasting room where customers can sample our wine and cheese, as well as learn from our knowledgeable staff.”



