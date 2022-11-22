It’s Thanksgiving week, and I’ve got that big, brown bird on my mind. Just thinking about it makes my mouth water – it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often, maybe only once a year. I’m of course talking about the opportunity to see that rare Brown Booby that’s been hanging around off Eastham over the last week. What did you think I meant? In any case, this geographically challenged tropical seabird has been seen three times in the last week, no doubt feeding on a little-known fish that’s been providing a holiday feast for seabirds in the bay. And the booby isn’t the only tropical animal in the bay right now – two kinds of sea turtle are washing up at a record clip in the last week. So, while I would normally phone in some turkey-related drivel this week, it’s clear we need to talk about the weird stuff going on in Cape Cod Bay right now.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO