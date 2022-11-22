Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs scalloping limit decision delayed
Oak Bluffs scallopers will need to wait a bit longer before knowing how much shellfish they can gather next year. During an October Oak Bluffs select board meeting, there was contention about a decision to decrease the scallop fishing limit from three bushels for commercial shellfishermen and one for recreational shellfishermen to two bushel for commercial shellfishermen and a half-bushel for recreational shellfishermen. The board heard scallop recommendations from Oak Bluffs Shellfish Constable Donovan McElligatt during the Tuesday evening hybrid meeting, which will influence the board’s decision.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Barnstable Patriot
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
capecod.com
Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)
HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
capeandislands.org
The November bird Mark's been waiting for
It’s Thanksgiving week, and I’ve got that big, brown bird on my mind. Just thinking about it makes my mouth water – it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often, maybe only once a year. I’m of course talking about the opportunity to see that rare Brown Booby that’s been hanging around off Eastham over the last week. What did you think I meant? In any case, this geographically challenged tropical seabird has been seen three times in the last week, no doubt feeding on a little-known fish that’s been providing a holiday feast for seabirds in the bay. And the booby isn’t the only tropical animal in the bay right now – two kinds of sea turtle are washing up at a record clip in the last week. So, while I would normally phone in some turkey-related drivel this week, it’s clear we need to talk about the weird stuff going on in Cape Cod Bay right now.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Artwork brightens Circuit Ave.
As a good number of Island businesses batten down the hatches in preparation for the winter season, efforts are underway in Oak Bluffs to enhance the aesthetics of Circuit Ave and surrounding area by displaying Island made artwork in store windows. Rather than seasonally closed establishments being shuttered by old...
capecod.com
Firefighters battle brush fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and Orleans responded to a brush fire around 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in the cranberry bogs off Point of Rocks Road near Pilgrim Pines Road. No structures were threatened. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in...
capecoddaily.com
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Turnto10.com
President Biden and family to spend Thanksgiving in Nantucket
(WJAR) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are travelling to Nantucket for Thanksgiving. It is a longstanding tradition that they spend the holiday with family on the Massachusetts island. On Thanksgiving Day, they'll be calling members of the military to thank them for their service. The...
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
fallriverreporter.com
Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home
Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
NECN
‘I Spent a Lot of Days Crying': NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Get $96K Medical Bill Paid Off
Jeneane Life owns the Carlisle House Inn in Nantucket and divides her time between Massachusetts and Indiana, which is her primary residence. Last September she had trouble breathing and went to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, thinking she had COVID-19. "They came into the ER room when I was waiting for my...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
country1025.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
Second Apple Store survivor speaks out and new barriers go up outside the storefront
HALIFAX - Sharon Nasser arrived at the Hingham Apple Store just minutes before a black SUV plowed through the large glass windows on Monday Morning. “It was 10:32 because I was late I had an Apple lesson for my new watch,” Sharon Nasser told Boston 25 News. Sharon remembers...
