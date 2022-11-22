ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham testifies in Georgia election investigation

By Kevin Accettulla, Associated Press
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham appeared Tuesday morning in front of a grand jury as part of the investigation into then-president Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to multiple media outlets.

The Washington Post and Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Graham was set to testify Tuesday. The Post reported Graham arrived at the courthouse at about 8 a.m.

Graham’s appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as Graham tried to avoid testifying. He had argued that his position as a senator shielded him from questioning . The courts rejected his assertion but did rule that prosecutors and grand jurors could not ask him about protected legislative activity.

Graham’s office said in a statement that he spent just over two hours with the special grand jury and “answered all questions.”

“The senator feels he was treated with respect, professionalism and courtesy,” the statement said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had told the justices that “the delay resulting from a stay would be unavoidably harmful” to the grand jury investigation.

Lower courts had rebuffed Graham’s plea for a pause while the legal case plays out.

Graham, a four-term senator who last won reelection in 2020, was first subpoenaed in July by Willis. The district attorney opened her investigation shortly after a recording of a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump suggested Raffensperger could “find” the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Willis wants to question Graham about two phone calls he made to Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks after the election.

During those calls, Graham asked about “reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in a petition seeking to compel his testimony.

Graham also “made reference to allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump Campaign,” she wrote. She said in a hearing last month that Graham may be able to provide insight into the extent of any coordinated efforts to influence the results.

Raffensperger said he took Graham’s question about absentee ballots as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes. Graham has dismissed that interpretation as “ridiculous.” Graham has also argued that the call was protected because he was asking questions to inform his decisions on voting to certify the 2020 election and future legislation.

Lower courts already have told Willis that she “may not ask about any investigatory conduct,” which is protected under the Constitution.

The justices wrote in early November that their intervention is unnecessary because the courts “have held that Senator Graham may not be questioned about such activities.”

He also can return to federal court if disputes arise over the questioning in front of the grand jury, the justices wrote.

Thomas initially dealt with Graham’s appeal, but involved the rest of the court in the order, as is customary.

But Thomas did not step aside from the case, and indeed he has participated in all the election-related disputes brought to the court by Trump and his allies, despite the involvement of the justice’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas , in efforts to question Trump’s defeat in 2020.

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and staunch Trump supporter, attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse and wrote to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the weeks following the election, encouraging him to work to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory and keep Trump in office.

She also contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election, though no evidence has emerged that she contacted Georgia officials.

Ginni Thomas was recently interviewed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and she stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, despite the fact that numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even Trump’s own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of mass fraud.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 40

?Celebration time
3d ago

Trump divided this country before he left the office, so what the hell are you talking about.January 6th was very divided, and Trump did that also.So shut the hell up. Graham should have testified a long time ago if they were nothing to hide.

Reply(9)
24
Frank Anderson
3d ago

I wonder how many times did Graham plead the 5th just like Trump? The entire Trump administration should be investigated.

Reply(1)
11
Jason M
3d ago

the freedom of speech is just that. Trumps calls were simply please investigate these mail in ballots, something is off. whether there was fraud or not is for an individual to decide. This country is divided because we watched a man do good for every American and now somehow he is this evil person. maybe Biden was elected lawfully and Trump can't swallow the pill--who had never been in the situation of a hard to swallow pill. or he knows more than what he is telling because the moment hasn't arrived yet. at the end of the day this is a witch hunt, millions wasted. when there sre much more pressing issues with this country-seriously...people are dying everyday from violence-yes this violence went through the roof since Joe took office, thousands of lives are effected daily across America-how about focus on your state and the USA, instead of making Trump important?

Reply(14)
6
