Average Universal Basic Income Payments By State
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world's oldest dog living
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet Killing
Witnesses of China's Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7
oc-breeze.com
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary
On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale
The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
delmartimes.net
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean
Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
oc-breeze.com
Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
lariatnews.com
Should Saddleback take the full week of Thanksgiving off?
Thanksgiving week is officially here. Turkeys are cooked, football is being played across televisions in homes and families are coming together to give thanks to what they have. For Saddleback students however, they’ll have to wait until Wednesday after classes to be officially on Thanksgiving break. Many Saddleback students...
oc-breeze.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!
Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, November 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, November 26, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind around 5 mph. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Highs are expected to drop into the lower 60s and remain there...
coastreportonline.com
Porter, Foley win key OC seats
Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
beverlypress.com
LAUSD appoints new deputy superintendent
Pedro Salcido has been named the new deputy superintendent of business services and operations for Los Angeles Unified School District. Salcido most recently served as the chief of staff, managing all district academic and nonacademic operations and activities and acting as the superintendent’s principal liaison to the Board of Education. Salcido has a demonstrated track record in expanding equitable programmatic and financial practices. Most notably, he served as the leading staff member in developing and implementing the district’s Student Equity Needs Index, an equity-based funding allocation that has grown to distribute nearly $700 million to the neediest schools in LAUSD.
