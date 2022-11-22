ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary

On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
CERRITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale

The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
delmartimes.net

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
YORBA LINDA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
ANAHEIM, CA
lariatnews.com

Should Saddleback take the full week of Thanksgiving off?

Thanksgiving week is officially here. Turkeys are cooked, football is being played across televisions in homes and families are coming together to give thanks to what they have. For Saddleback students however, they’ll have to wait until Wednesday after classes to be officially on Thanksgiving break. Many Saddleback students...
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!

Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
CERRITOS, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
coastreportonline.com

Porter, Foley win key OC seats

Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

LAUSD appoints new deputy superintendent

Pedro Salcido has been named the new deputy superintendent of business services and operations for Los Angeles Unified School District. Salcido most recently served as the chief of staff, managing all district academic and nonacademic operations and activities and acting as the superintendent’s principal liaison to the Board of Education. Salcido has a demonstrated track record in expanding equitable programmatic and financial practices. Most notably, he served as the leading staff member in developing and implementing the district’s Student Equity Needs Index, an equity-based funding allocation that has grown to distribute nearly $700 million to the neediest schools in LAUSD.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy