Squid
3d ago

It’s not forgiveness it’s passing the debt to people who didn’t agree to the terms of the loan or benefit from a free college education. The taxpayers won’t stand for it…🖕

Crystal
3d ago

If College Graduates want their student loans forgiven, then they should ALL sign their rights away to having that College Degree. For Example; If your loan was forgiven, then you WILL NOT BE ABLE to indicate you went to & graduated from that particular college nor will it show on ANY & ALL background checks. You completely forfeit your rights of having the college degree YOU opted NOT to pay for.

MAGA2022
3d ago

Now these kids are going to want another 20 grand to cover the trips to Europe they went on because they banged the credit card thinking their loans would be paid off...

