Shippensburg, PA

abc27.com

Rick Ross to perform in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents announced that Rick Ross will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg next May. Hip-hop artist and MC, Rick Ross, will be performing at XL Live on May 6, 2023. The presale for tickets will start on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mad Moose Tavern in Harrisburg opening this week at familiar landmark bar

Adam Sturgis is getting some heat for tinkering with the name of a beloved, landmark Harrisburg tavern. On Nov. 25, the owner of Sturgis Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub, both in Harrisburg, will open Mad Moose Tavern at the former Midtown Tavern at 1101 N. Second St. Earlier this fall, Sturgis bought the neighborhood bar from Sotirios Ntzanis, whose family operated it for two decades.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley

Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
HERSHEY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Pop-Up Holiday Market Scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd

The Adams County Farmers Market, in partnership with Waldo’s & Co. will be hosting a holiday pop-up market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival– Two local nonprofits, Waldo’s & Co and the Adams County Farmers Market, will once again be partnering to host the event titled A Pop-up Holiday Market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 am-4 pm at 108 N. Stratton Street in Gettysburg. The event will take place in the parking lot off Stratton Street, where the Adams County Farmers Market is held during the regular market season.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing person reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Winter Lights at Chambers Fort Park

For the first time ever, Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been able to bring you Lights at Chambers Fort Park!. “We cannot without the support, donation and sponsorship from Mobile Works and our New Year’s Event title sponsor Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls!”, they said in a press release.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Women-Owned Eateries

From your cup of morning joe to your late-night glass of wine, these woman-owned eateries have got you covered. sydneyroastingco.com | 720 Quentin Rd, Ste 3, Lebanon, PA. With the belief that coffee is made to bring us together, it’s no wonder that patrons of Sydney Roasting Co. rave about the welcoming atmosphere and fresh, delicious coffee to match. From merch to blends you can enjoy in the comfort of your home, Sydney Roasting Co. aims to make the coffee experience special and affordable.
HARRISBURG, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
abc27 News

McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA

