50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
PennLive.com
Did the two Pa. singers make it to the Top 10 on ‘The Voice’?
A Pennsylvania native is now in the Top 10 on the NBC hit singing competition show, “The Voice.”. The Top 13 artists performed on Monday. The results of the overnight voting were revealed last night. “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. LIVE STREAM: NBC on...
abc27.com
Rick Ross to perform in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents announced that Rick Ross will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg next May. Hip-hop artist and MC, Rick Ross, will be performing at XL Live on May 6, 2023. The presale for tickets will start on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,...
Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
Thanksgiving Eve in Harrisburg: Photos from one of the busiest bar days of the year
Is Thanksgiving Eve the busiest bar night of the year in Harrisburg?. While it’s true many come home for family and friend festivities on Thanksgiving day the bars in downtown Harrisburg were getting crowded by 10 p.m. despite cold temperatures. Traditionally the night before Thanksgiving is a busy time...
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
PennLive.com
Mad Moose Tavern in Harrisburg opening this week at familiar landmark bar
Adam Sturgis is getting some heat for tinkering with the name of a beloved, landmark Harrisburg tavern. On Nov. 25, the owner of Sturgis Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub, both in Harrisburg, will open Mad Moose Tavern at the former Midtown Tavern at 1101 N. Second St. Earlier this fall, Sturgis bought the neighborhood bar from Sotirios Ntzanis, whose family operated it for two decades.
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
susquehannastyle.com
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup will kick off at 4 p.m.
Pop-Up Holiday Market Scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd
The Adams County Farmers Market, in partnership with Waldo’s & Co. will be hosting a holiday pop-up market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival– Two local nonprofits, Waldo’s & Co and the Adams County Farmers Market, will once again be partnering to host the event titled A Pop-up Holiday Market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 am-4 pm at 108 N. Stratton Street in Gettysburg. The event will take place in the parking lot off Stratton Street, where the Adams County Farmers Market is held during the regular market season.
abc27.com
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
Santa actor sentenced for indecently assaulting child in central Pa.: police
A man who dressed up as Santa for venue events was sentenced earlier this year for indecently assaulting a minor in Adams County, according to state police. John Paul Kruger, 58, of Hanover, received 11.5-23 months in the Adams County prison after he pleaded nolo contendere in March to indecent assault of a minor younger than 13 years old and corruption of a minor.
Winter Lights at Chambers Fort Park
For the first time ever, Downtown Chambersburg Inc. has been able to bring you Lights at Chambers Fort Park!. “We cannot without the support, donation and sponsorship from Mobile Works and our New Year’s Event title sponsor Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls!”, they said in a press release.
susquehannastyle.com
5 Women-Owned Eateries
From your cup of morning joe to your late-night glass of wine, these woman-owned eateries have got you covered. sydneyroastingco.com | 720 Quentin Rd, Ste 3, Lebanon, PA. With the belief that coffee is made to bring us together, it’s no wonder that patrons of Sydney Roasting Co. rave about the welcoming atmosphere and fresh, delicious coffee to match. From merch to blends you can enjoy in the comfort of your home, Sydney Roasting Co. aims to make the coffee experience special and affordable.
Bishop McDevitt establishes early tone, dominates Manheim Central for District 3 4A title repeat
Marquese Williams talked about tone, as in which Bishop McDevitt player would deliver it and therefore alter the mood of this anticipated District 3 4A football championship. Turns out, Williams was first to the bell, but the Crusaders’ running back had an entire ensemble of standouts to run with.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
