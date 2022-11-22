Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Lions Club Opens Christmas Tree Lot
The Bartlesville Lions Club Christmas Tree lot officially opens Friday, November 25 at 11 am and remains open until 7 pm that evening for people anxious to get their tree set up before heading back to work on Monday. The annual offering of trees is located at 2900 SE Tuxedo...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Spend Christmas in 1899
The annual Victorian Christmas at the Dewey Motel Museum will take you back several generations to enjoy the holiday in an old-fashioned way. On December 3, beginning at 11 am, the Dewey Hotel Museum in downtown Dewey will offer a new way to celebrate Christmas with old traditions and stories. Master storyteller, Dianne Fallis, will share Oklahoma history and lore, as well as several stories sure to entertain all ages. There will also be photo opportunities among the artfully decorated grounds so dress Victorian or festive to get in those family photos. Children can participate in a scavenger hunt usig pine cone clues then collect a prize when finsihed.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Christmas Parade Entry Deadline Approaches
If you are still considering whether or not to be part of the upcoming Bartlesville Christmas Parade you only have a few more days to commit. Entry to the parade closes on Thursday, December 1. Entries are open to all businesses, community groups and individuals. The cost to enter is...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska's More Lit Up Than the Griswold's House for Christmas
As Clark Grislwod once said, "I dedicate this parade to the city of Pawhuska." OK, maybe Griswold did not say that but the spirit of Christmas and the Clark's Christmas Vaction will be live and well in Pawhuska. Pawhuska’s annual Parade of Lights will take place Dec. 3 at 5:30...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Road & Bridge Improvements on Agenda for Commissioners
Roadway and bridge improvements are up for consideration at the next Washington County Commissioner’s weekly meeting to be held Monday, November 28 at 9:30 am in the second floor meeting room at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. Twenty bids were opened last week for a Six-Month Road Materials...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville Presents Advent Musical Moments
You're invited to spend your lunch hour on Wednesdays during Advent at First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville as they present Advent Musical Moments. Kathy Stewart with First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to issue the invitation to one and all. The performances are Wednesday's from12:15 to 12:45pm at 505 South Dewey Avenue.
bartlesvilleradio.com
10th Annual Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt Underway
The Tenth Annual Great Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt began this week with two treasures hidden somewhere in Dewey or Bartlesville. This winner-take-all treasure hunt is a combined effort of businesses in both cities so it gives everyone a chance to hunt for Christmas gifts as well as the treasure. Clues...
Rhema Christmas lights opening in Broken Arrow
For over 40 years, the Rhema Christmas lights display draws nearly half a million visitors annually.
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
koamnewsnow.com
How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don’t
Thanksgiving is a complicated time for Taelor Barton. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee chef is gathering with family to share a meal on the holiday, but the history of how the US has treated Native Americans hangs heavy in the air. While the conventional narrative around Thanksgiving has been one of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Traffic Cautions for Thanksgiving Travel
If you are going over the hills and through the woods to Grandmother's house for Thanksgiving holidays, be aware there are some construction issues that could interfere with your travels. The on-ramp of US-169 at SH-20 East & 116th Street North, near Owasso, is closed through next week for pavement...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Main Water Break
The city of Pawhuska is attempting to fix a main water break that occurred earlier today. The City of Pawhuska Facebook page said it is expected to take at least a couple more hours to fix. Mst if not all of Pawhuska could have low to no water pressure. Please be patient as workers are continuing to work on the problem.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Dewey Kicks Off Christmas With Tree Lighting
Santa Claus is coming to Dewey and he will be listening to all your wishes when he arrives at the Dewey Hotel Museum on Thursday, December 1. But before you talk to Santa, head out to the Lions Park for the Tree Lighting that begins at 6 pm. The Dewey...
Tally's Good Food Cafe Serves Free Thanksgiving Meal For Anyone
A local restaurant is carrying on tradition of providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walks in. The owner says it's his way of showing his gratitude, sharing joy and food with others. On a rainy Thanksgiving morning, people lined up outside Tally’s Good Food Cafe. "It means...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
kggfradio.com
Rain in Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend
A rainy holiday weekend is on the way for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. The Wichita and Tulsa offices of the National Weather Service are predicting periodic chances for light rain throughout the long weekend. The best chance for rain for the KGGF listening area will be tonight through Thanksgiving Day and again Friday night through Saturday evening.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Commissioners Meeting Preview for Nov. 28
The Osage Co. commissioners will meet in their weekly meeting Monday, Nov 28. Some items include over a dozen bids are going to be looked at involving roads, bridges and more. Possibly action to have an assessor to perform a fall aerial flight for all Osage Co. The Osage Co....
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
