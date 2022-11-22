One thing about hockey more than any other sport, players are more than willing to put their bodies on the line for their teams. Troy Stecher of the Arizona Coyotes did that, and then some Wednesday night while his team was taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. Stecher blocked a hard shot by Martin Necas and was clearly in a lot of pain. With the play going the other way, he headed for the bench, but had to turn around quickly as Carolina regained control of the puck and headed back to the Coyotes' net. Stecher would end up blocking another hard shot, and then had to wait what must have seemed like forever to him as his teammates couldn't get the puck out of the zone. Finally, it was cleared, and Stecher headed for his bench showing signs of a lot of discomfort. Warrior mode! It's also worth mentioning that he returned to the game after getting looked at in the dressing room. Here's the video:

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO