Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND BORJE SALMING PASSES AWAY AT 71
Some sad news to report on in the hockey world on Thursday. The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that legendary defenceman Borje Salming as passed away at the age of 71. Salming was diagnosed with ALS during the summer and his condition deteriorated over the last few months. Thankfully, he was able to travel to Toronto one final time during the Hockey Hall of Fame weekend earlier in November and last week he was named to Sweden's all-time lineup to honour their 100th anniversary.
Maple Leafs Mourn the Loss of Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming
The Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed on Thursday that Borje Salming passed away at age 71 after a battle with ALS.
NHL
Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community
TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
NHL
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
FOX Sports
Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders
The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
Former Steelers o-line coach fired from Cardinals after allegedly groping a woman
Kugler, who was the offensive line and running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals was in Mexico with his team taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
The Independent
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer
Toronto Maple Leafs’ legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Börje Salming has passed away at 71. The Leafs announced that news Thursday: Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022 Salming, a 6’1”, 209-pound defenseman from Salmi, Sweden, Read more... The post Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fans did not like the Thanksgiving halftime show at Ford Field
The first half of action between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving was fun and crowd-pleasing. Then came the halftime show…. The performance by Bebe Rexha inside Ford Field was not well-received. Not by the fans in the stadium, who got to watch the backside of a stage concealed in a corner of the end zone with the performance strictly for television.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show
The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
markerzone.com
FRIDAY'S GAME BETWEEN PREDS-AVS POSTPONED DUE TO DAMAGE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA
A planned Friday afternoon game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The decision is due to a water main break near Bridgestone Arena that caused water damage to the facility. A make up date will be announced later on. The damage may also impact a planned game for Saturday between the Preds and Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL plans to make an announcement on that one once more information is gathered.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Edmonton Oilers Jack Campbell’s Fiancée, Ashley Sonnenberg
Jack Campbell, the ice hockey goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers, is fine after suffering a broken nose from an errant puck. His performance in his recent games has been impressive, and he also has some positive personal news to share. Jack just recently popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, and the two are now engaged. Fans are eager to learn more about Jack’s soon-to-be-wife because he keeps his personal life under wraps. Therefore, this Ashley Sonnenberg Wiki delves into the complete background of Jack Campbell’s fiancée.
markerzone.com
STECHER CAN'T GET OFF ICE AFTER BLOCKING SHOT AND GETTING INJURED, BLOCKS ANOTHER BEFORE LEAVING (VIDEO)
One thing about hockey more than any other sport, players are more than willing to put their bodies on the line for their teams. Troy Stecher of the Arizona Coyotes did that, and then some Wednesday night while his team was taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. Stecher blocked a hard shot by Martin Necas and was clearly in a lot of pain. With the play going the other way, he headed for the bench, but had to turn around quickly as Carolina regained control of the puck and headed back to the Coyotes' net. Stecher would end up blocking another hard shot, and then had to wait what must have seemed like forever to him as his teammates couldn't get the puck out of the zone. Finally, it was cleared, and Stecher headed for his bench showing signs of a lot of discomfort. Warrior mode! It's also worth mentioning that he returned to the game after getting looked at in the dressing room. Here's the video:
markerzone.com
BOSTON'S 2023 WINTER CLASSIC JERSEY LEAKS ON TWITTER
The 2023 Winter Classic is just over one month away, as the Pittsburgh Penguins will head up to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Bruins on January 2nd. While they won't be officially released until Friday, the jersey that the Boston Bruins will be wearing for the game has leaked on Twitter via Paul Lukas (@Uniwatch). The jersey appeared in a retail store in Canada and was sent to Lukas by a fan of his account.
Comments / 3