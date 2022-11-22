ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Metro set to launch on-demand transportation

By Sara McDonough
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Metro is gearing up to launch a new microtransit on-demand service in the southeast area of Topeka early next year.

The new service is called “Metro On-Demand.” MOD will let customers request curb-to-curb transportation in specific areas. Passengers will also be able to request a ride that would arrive in 15 minutes.

“As we continue to look for new ways to improve, we believe the more personalized nature of microtransit will be a great addition to our service,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro general manager. “Microtransit has been around for a while and has proven to be a more expedient and cost-effective way for folks to travel to where they need to go.”

The service is set to start in January of next year. Riders will be able to access both residential and commercial locations. It’ll be open Monday through Friday from 5:35 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. On Saturday’s, it’ll run from 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. It’ll cost $2 for a one-way ride. Topeka Metro will offer reduced fare and youth pricing options.

Starting Nov. 30, Topeka Metro will host public meetings through December to explain how the new service will work and operate. You can find meeting times and locations here .

