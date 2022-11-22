Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “What A Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moore, who posted the death on Twitter on Friday night. Moore told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharles Koppelman, Former Music Exec and Martha Stewart Living Chairman, Dies at 82Gene Perret, Emmy-Winning Writer on...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO