5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Mid-South BBB warns of increasingly convincing scams as Christmas shopping gets underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thanksgiving night, the dishes will go in the sink, the leftovers will be stored, and Black Friday shopping will commence. For those taking to online shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Mid-South is warning consumers about scams that look to get a hold of your personal information and your money.
Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores. FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same...
actionnews5.com
MLGW warns of scammers targeting customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MLGW is warning customers of scammers posing as employees and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid interruptions in their service. According to MLGW, employees will never call and demand money. They will also never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid...
Birmingham couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster as car burglarized, cash missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars from...
localmemphis.com
After the latest string of group smash-and-grab thefts, a security expert gives advice for staying safe while shopping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is often the best time for retail deals and sales, but it’s also the best time for thieves to target vulnerable shoppers. “The people that want to prey on you because they know you’re out shopping; you’re more than likely to have some money and credit cards," the founder and owner of Eagle Eye Security Services Bennie Cobb said.
actionnews5.com
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
actionnews5.com
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
desotocountynews.com
Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family
Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
actionnews5.com
Annual MemFeast event feeds thousands on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings were given out to thousands of people in Memphis on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s annual Memfeast event served more than 5,000 people, according to City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche. “A nonprofit organization...
Sheriff’s Office warns about possible jury duty, Medicare scams targeting Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is warning about possible phone scams that residents have received in the past week. Sheriff Shannon Beasley said on Friday in a Facebook post that scammers are calling about a missing a court date or jury duty and that an arrest would be made if a payment isn’t made by phone.
Local nonprofit feeds Thanksgiving breakfast to Memphis’ homeless community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Thanksgiving breakfast for the homeless helped to feed those in need in Memphis on Turkey Day. I Am Somebody 901, a nonprofit, began feeding the homeless community hot Thanksgiving breakfasts Downtown Thursday morning. The meal giveaway kicked off at 6 a.m. at 383 Poplar Ave.,...
Citizens feel safe as deputies guard shopping areas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent robberies and break-ins, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back Operation Jingle Bells to keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “Every year when I am shopping, I see them out and about looking around and making sure everything is fine. I feel really good about it,” said Tiffany […]
fox13memphis.com
Number of homeowners in Shelby County drops 17,000 since 2010
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New records show there are 17,000 fewer homeowners in Shelby County since 2010. Why? Many point to Wall Street investors buying up houses that would normally go to people trying to buy into the American Dream of owning their own home. Joyce Flowers said she’s being...
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
actionnews5.com
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event
SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
actionnews5.com
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
