ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MLGW warns of scammers targeting customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MLGW is warning customers of scammers posing as employees and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid interruptions in their service. According to MLGW, employees will never call and demand money. They will also never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

After the latest string of group smash-and-grab thefts, a security expert gives advice for staying safe while shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is often the best time for retail deals and sales, but it’s also the best time for thieves to target vulnerable shoppers. “The people that want to prey on you because they know you’re out shopping; you’re more than likely to have some money and credit cards," the founder and owner of Eagle Eye Security Services Bennie Cobb said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family

Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Annual MemFeast event feeds thousands on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings were given out to thousands of people in Memphis on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s annual Memfeast event served more than 5,000 people, according to City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche. “A nonprofit organization...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Citizens feel safe as deputies guard shopping areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent robberies and break-ins, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back Operation Jingle Bells to keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “Every year when I am shopping, I see them out and about looking around and making sure everything is fine. I feel really good about it,” said Tiffany […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
fox13memphis.com

Number of homeowners in Shelby County drops 17,000 since 2010

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New records show there are 17,000 fewer homeowners in Shelby County since 2010. Why? Many point to Wall Street investors buying up houses that would normally go to people trying to buy into the American Dream of owning their own home. Joyce Flowers said she’s being...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event

SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy