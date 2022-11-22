Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Shargeek's Retro 67 is a Cute Little Charging Brick Shaped Like a Macintosh Computer
Accessory maker Shargeek recently launched an Indiegogo to fund its latest device — a charging brick shaped like a retro Apple computer with a functional display. The Retro 67 is a compact charging brick similar to the classic Apple computer and the Retro 35, which Shargeek released earlier this year. The big difference between the Retro 35 and Retro 67 is the latter offers 67 watts of power instead of 35W in the Retro 35. Additionally, the Retro 67 has three ports on the device instead of one.
IGN
Black Friday 2022 Streaming Service Deals: HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and More
Everyone knows you can score great Black Friday deals on things like TVs, video games, and more. What you might not know is it’s also a great time to sign up for a streaming service. Many of the major streamers, from HBO Max to Hulu, offer fantastic Black Friday deals on their services. Here’s a rundown of all the best Black Friday streaming service deals you can secure right now.
IGN
Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Are Already Live: Switch Bundles, Robot Vacuums, and More
Black Friday is over, and Amazon has very quickly moved on to promoting the next stage in its holiday sales, Cyber Monday. Sure, it's not Monday yet, but there are still plenty of new discounts to check out at the retail giant, and Amazon is absolutely our focus here. There's a bunch of Samsung SSDS for PS5 massively discounted right now, alongside an immense 3-for-2 deal on Blu-rays, books, and music, and the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.
Amazon Selling Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Early
Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography is available for free on Amazon when customers take a trial of their audiobook service, Audible. The shock sale comes two months before the memoir Spare hits book stores in the U.K. The audiobook however will not be available to listen to until January 10 but even if shoppers cancel their trial the book will still be available to read in January. The Royal Family is said to be very concerned about the publication of the book, which is expected to lay bare the issues that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have experienced.Read more at The Daily Beast.
IGN
Here's Where to Get PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch This Black Friday
Black Friday is a great time to grab deals on video games, consoles, and accessories, but if you don't have a Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X or S, you may be caught up in the scramble to secure one. We've got you covered. Below are all the places you can pick up consoles right now, whether they are discounted or simply available. Good luck!
IGN
Amazon Black Friday Sale Is Live: These Are The Best Deals
Black Friday 2022 is officially here, with plenty of amazing discounts to check out at all retailers, but Amazon is absolutely our focus here. There's a bunch of Samsung and WD SSDs for PS5 massively discounted right now, alongside an immense 3-for-2 deal on Blu-rays, books, and music, and the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.
IGN
Here Are the Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals from Dell, Alienware, HP, Best Buy, Walmart, and More
Black Friday 2022 is shaping up to be a good season for gaming PC deals. That's because this will be the first Black Friday where RTX 30 series video cards aren't marked up over MSRP. Lower video card prices also means lower prices on prebuilt gaming PCs equipped with these same GPUs. Also. with video card supply no longer an issue, you'll be able to order a gaming PC and expect to receive it in a very reasonable time frame.
IGN
The Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deal Isn't a Roomba, It's the Shark AI VACMOP for $188
The Walmart Black Friday Sale plays host to several great deals, but one of the best standout deals is a robot vacuum and mop that's a better value than any Roomba you can buy. Walmart has the Shark AI VACMOP Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop for only $188.00. That's a pretty massive 60% price drop from its original $479 MSRP and it currently sells for at least $299 everywhere else, including Amazon.
IGN
Black Friday Deal: Metroid Dread Is $39.99
It's rough out there today. There are a lot of Black Friday sales going on, so it can be hard to sift through it all to find the goods. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who hasn't picked up Metroid Dread for whatever reason (no judgement!) now's a good time to correct that minor error. Amazon has Samus Aran's latest mission, a.k.a. Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday. That's the best price we've seen yet on this game.
IGN
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
Revolutionize Your Shop With Black Friday Two and Four-Post Lift Deals
It’s time to give in to the need.
IGN
This Audible Black Friday Deal is Truly Incredible
Black Friday! Who doesn't love an absolute bargain? Savings season has finally come around once again, and like clockwork, Audible has come out with a phenomenal deal. You can grab yourself 4 months of Audible for just £2.99 a month. And if that wasn't enough, they're even chucking in a tasty little £20 voucher for you to spend on titles of your choosing.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Deal: The Best Switch Game for $29
We've been waiting for meaningful discounts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it came out, and the time has finally come. The gamechanger of an open-world game can be played for hundreds of hours, especially if you invest in the DLC once you've beat the game.
Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
IGN
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Deals: Game and Console Sales Are Still Live
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Black Friday and GameStop Black Friday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black Friday Switch bundle is perfect.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character Face-Off
God of War Ragnarok has finally arrived and has brought Kratos, one of PlayStation’s most iconic characters, back into the spotlight. Kratos has undergone quite a journey from where he began in 2005, but is he the greatest character ever to grace the world of PlayStation? To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide who the best PlayStation character of all time is.
IGN
Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals: iRobot Deals, Shark, Roborock
Black Friday is over and retailers are doing "find/replace all" on their Black Friday deals and changing them to Cyber Monday deals. Amazon has gone into it quite aggressively, swapping its banners at the stroke of midnight. That means some of the best Black Friday deals at Amazon are now the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon. Among those excellent deals are a slew of sales on robot vacuums.
IGN
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
IGN
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
IGN
Sony Claims Xbox Game Pass Has Reached 29 Million Subscribers
As Microsoft seeks to finalize its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the UK government is moving forward with its investigation into the deal. In a statement highlighting concerns over industry competition, Sony published its own observations regarding the deal—which include some interesting Game Pass numbers. Sony's official response outlines, as...
Comments / 0