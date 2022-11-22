ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road

CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Communities celebrate the coming of the holidays this weekend

LOGAN – Generally, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is the Christmas kick-off for many communities in and around Cache Valley. While Logan City holds their annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on historic Center Street and on Saturday, Nov. 26. from 4 to 6 p.m. Santa Claus will arrive...
LOGAN, UT

