The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
Aaron Judge isn’t the only big-name free agent on the Yankees’ wish list. In addition to re-signing the single-season American League home run record-holder, New York also is looking to solidify its rotation, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Yankees’ pursuits even include three fairly coveted arms.
Payroll has been an important factor in the Milwaukee Brewers’ decisions throughout recent history. After all, their decision to trade Josh Hader at the deadline, and effectively torpedo their chances of reaching the postseason, was based more on the financial aspect of the equation than anything else. Those deals...
With Aaron Judge traveling to San Francisco to hear the best pitch possible from the San Francisco Giants in their pursuit of the coveted free agent slugger, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson took to social media to give his best pitch to Judge as well. Joc Pederson sends a message to...
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
The Red Sox recently looked into the group of left-handed outfielders from the Arizona Diamondbacks, writes Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The Diamondbacks made significant strides in 2022, and despite their solid lineup and deep prospect farm, they could look to trade from their surplus of outfielders. The Red Sox’ current outfield candidates include Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran, Kiké Hernandez, and Rob Refsnyder. They could make it work, but the Red Sox have been linked to multiple other outfielders, including Masakata Yoshida and Bryan Reynolds, so they seem committed to upgrading their outfield.
The Minnesota Twins want Carlos Correa to be their long term answer at shortstop. Correa himself appears to want to come back despite opting out of his contract. It is just a matter of getting the money to work. This is something that the Twins are attempting to make happen....
The New York Knicks will be active ahead of this season’s trade deadline and here are some potential names for them to target.
Even though the Detroit Pistons only won 23 games last season, they were secretly one of the best bets in the NBA. There is often value to be found for bettors that follow the bad teams closely, especially when those bad teams are involved in close games. The Pistons had a streak of covering the spread in 21 straight games last season, as the sports books were slow to catch on that the Pistons weren’t getting blown out much, even though they continued to lose.
Alex Barre-Boulet is back with the Tampa Bay Lightning, for now. With Cole Koepke injured and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare away from the team due to personal reasons, it was Barre-Boulet who got the nod from the pool of forwards in Syracuse. And how could it not be Barre-Boulet as he leads the American Hockey League in assists and points (4G-20A–24P).
