Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
batterypower.com
Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet
As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Report: Phillies Sign Veteran Catcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have inked a new deal with veteran catcher John Hicks.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Adam Shoemaker
The Atlanta Braves used their 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft to go overslot and nab a large (6’6”) prep left-hander with some real promise: Adam Shoemaker. The Canadian hurler debuted in 2021, but only threw five innings after signing — making 2022 his first real taste of pro ball.
batterypower.com
Very preliminary, pre-FA ZiPS projections have Braves as best team in MLB
Due to the Braves’ superlative performances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, there’s been a bit of an apocryphal/unsubstantiated narrative that’s pervaded since, about how the “projections” continually undersell the team for Atlanta. (Maybe PECOTA, not other projections, really. I have the receipts.) In any case, here’s something to gouge a big chunk out of that narrative, if you needed it: Dan Szymborski published his “absurdly preliminary” ZiPS projected standings earlier today, and boy, the Braves look like a juggernaut of a roster therein.
3 players for Cincinnati Reds to target this offseason
Suffice to say that the 2022 season did not go as the Cincinnati Reds had hoped. The Reds had virtually zero margin for error last season as they slashed payroll during the 2021-22 offseason. Injuries and disappointing showings led to a 62-100 season and made it clear that another rebuild was about to begin. Considering they had just emerged from a rebuilding process from 2015 through 2018, this was not the result anyone had been hoping for.
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
Predicting Dombrowski's First Big Move of the Offseason
In each of his first two offseasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski made a prominent bullpen acquisition in December.
Atlanta Falcons: Three most disappointing players this year
Three Atlanta Falcons players who have disappointed this year. Every year in the NFL brings surprises and disappointments to each and every roster in the NFL. As for the Atlanta Falcons, they have had more surprises than disappointments but there are still those few players that need to be mentioned.
Falcons OL Controversy: Who Starts at LG vs. Commanders?
The Atlanta Falcons have a decision to make regarding the starter at left guard for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, and coach Arthur Smith seems to have tipped his cap.
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0