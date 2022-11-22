ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet

As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Adam Shoemaker

The Atlanta Braves used their 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft to go overslot and nab a large (6’6”) prep left-hander with some real promise: Adam Shoemaker. The Canadian hurler debuted in 2021, but only threw five innings after signing — making 2022 his first real taste of pro ball.
Very preliminary, pre-FA ZiPS projections have Braves as best team in MLB

Due to the Braves’ superlative performances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, there’s been a bit of an apocryphal/unsubstantiated narrative that’s pervaded since, about how the “projections” continually undersell the team for Atlanta. (Maybe PECOTA, not other projections, really. I have the receipts.) In any case, here’s something to gouge a big chunk out of that narrative, if you needed it: Dan Szymborski published his “absurdly preliminary” ZiPS projected standings earlier today, and boy, the Braves look like a juggernaut of a roster therein.
3 players for Cincinnati Reds to target this offseason

Suffice to say that the 2022 season did not go as the Cincinnati Reds had hoped. The Reds had virtually zero margin for error last season as they slashed payroll during the 2021-22 offseason. Injuries and disappointing showings led to a 62-100 season and made it clear that another rebuild was about to begin. Considering they had just emerged from a rebuilding process from 2015 through 2018, this was not the result anyone had been hoping for.
Atlanta Falcons: Three most disappointing players this year

Three Atlanta Falcons players who have disappointed this year. Every year in the NFL brings surprises and disappointments to each and every roster in the NFL. As for the Atlanta Falcons, they have had more surprises than disappointments but there are still those few players that need to be mentioned.
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
