Accused DUII driver arrested after allegedly hitting, killing man in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man suspected of driving while impaired is facing criminal charges, including homicide, after striking and killing a pedestrian in Southeast Portland Monday evening, officials said.

The crash happened at the Southeast Powell Street and Southeast 138th Avenue intersection just before 7 p.m.

Portland police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved driver remained at the scene and was arrested after police determined he was impaired. The driver was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminally negligent homicide.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-310983, or call 503.823.2103.

