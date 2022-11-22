ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
3 sneaky keys to ensure a Miami Dolphins victory over the Texans

Our wait for Miami Dolphins football is finally over. Hopefully, we won’t be without Dolphins football for the next 11-10 weeks give or take a game for a bye week. The first round of holidays is behind us, and the Miami Dolphins are ready to continue their excellent run of playing terrific football.
Miami Dolphins should rest doubtful Raheem Mostert against Texans

The Miami Dolphins may not have Raheem Mostert on the field against the Texans and with his current status, they should just keep him inactive. Mostert is dealing with a knee issue and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. On Friday, Mike McDaniel said he was hopeful that Mostert will play. The Dolphins shouldn’t risk further injury and should keep him on the bench.
