Sarasota County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

CRIME REPORT: Man charged with stalking an underage cashier

A Sarasota man was arrested on Nov. 20 when police charged in connection to stalking an underage girl at her job at a grocery store. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a grocery store at the 800 block of Belle Terre Parkway because of a suspicious incident. The store manager was requesting to trespass a male who had had several run-ins with a 16-year-old cashier there.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam

TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old Sarasota woman is in custody, charged with murdering a man in her apartment Nov. 21, police say. According to a probable cause affidavit, Sarasota Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Mecca Drive to perform a welfare check on 43-year-old Eugenia Bright. Her employer had called police to say she had not shown up to work.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
usf.edu

Another DeSantis voter fraud case collapses as charges are dropped against Tampa man

Statewide prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the 20 people accused by Gov. Ron DeSantis of voting illegally in 2020. In a court filing Monday, prosecutors wrote that they were dropping charges against Tampa resident Tony Patterson, 44, because of “information received” from the Hillsborough County elections supervisor and because he was already being sentenced to prison in a separate case.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: Hillsborough detention deputy arrested for DUI in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Hillsborough County detention deputy was arrested for DUI in Clearwater on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Nathan Weaver was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department. Weaver is accused of driving under the influence, officials said. "Driving under the influence...
CLEARWATER, FL
stnonline.com

Florida School Bus Attendant Saves Drowning Toddler

Thanks to Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) bus attendant Kathleen Richardson, a local family has something extra special to be thankful for this holiday season. On Nov. 16, Richardson saved the life of her neighbor’s 17-month-old child from drowning after falling into a swimming pool. Richardson responded after hearing the boy’s mother calling for help because the child was unresponsive. Charlotte County Public Schools released a statement on their site, confirming this incident.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.
BRADENTON, FL

