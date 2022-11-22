Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Laundries denied motion to avoid 'emotional distress and embarrassment' during civil trial
VENICE, Fla. - Chris and Roberta Laundrie wanted to avoid the "emotional distress and embarrassment" of testifying in a civil trial, where they would face the parents of the young woman their son is believed to have killed. A judge ruled Tuesday they won’t get their wish. The parents...
fox13news.com
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Man charged with stalking an underage cashier
A Sarasota man was arrested on Nov. 20 when police charged in connection to stalking an underage girl at her job at a grocery store. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a grocery store at the 800 block of Belle Terre Parkway because of a suspicious incident. The store manager was requesting to trespass a male who had had several run-ins with a 16-year-old cashier there.
Four Florida Men Arrested As Unlicensed Contractors During Undercover Operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on multiple charges during Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors. After the devastating property damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office planned an investigative effort to identify and arrest individuals engaging
fox13news.com
Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam
TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
Arrest made after woman found with hatchet protruding from head in Pinellas Co.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found Tuesday with a hatchet protruding from her head, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
Mysuncoast.com
Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old Sarasota woman is in custody, charged with murdering a man in her apartment Nov. 21, police say. According to a probable cause affidavit, Sarasota Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Mecca Drive to perform a welfare check on 43-year-old Eugenia Bright. Her employer had called police to say she had not shown up to work.
Woman charged with death of Charlotte County deputy has previous DUI arrests
The woman charged with DUI Manslaughter for the death of a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy has a history of DUI related arrests in Florida.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
usf.edu
Another DeSantis voter fraud case collapses as charges are dropped against Tampa man
Statewide prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the 20 people accused by Gov. Ron DeSantis of voting illegally in 2020. In a court filing Monday, prosecutors wrote that they were dropping charges against Tampa resident Tony Patterson, 44, because of “information received” from the Hillsborough County elections supervisor and because he was already being sentenced to prison in a separate case.
fox13news.com
HCSO: Hillsborough detention deputy arrested for DUI in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Hillsborough County detention deputy was arrested for DUI in Clearwater on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Nathan Weaver was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department. Weaver is accused of driving under the influence, officials said. "Driving under the influence...
fox13news.com
Former Marine threatened victim before killing under Tampa overpass, policy say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a former US Marine that has been charged with murder threatened the victim before and then followed through with it. Timothy McGovern is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. Prosecutors said he bought a gun at a pawn shop and three days later he used it to kill.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
stnonline.com
Florida School Bus Attendant Saves Drowning Toddler
Thanks to Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) bus attendant Kathleen Richardson, a local family has something extra special to be thankful for this holiday season. On Nov. 16, Richardson saved the life of her neighbor’s 17-month-old child from drowning after falling into a swimming pool. Richardson responded after hearing the boy’s mother calling for help because the child was unresponsive. Charlotte County Public Schools released a statement on their site, confirming this incident.
Man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Tampa bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the "N-word" before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say
Sarasota Sheriff’s Office arrests four for unlicensed contractor work
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested four men after an undercover operation to find unlicensed contractors.
Mysuncoast.com
15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.
‘A tremendous loss’: Florida deputy killed in crash had just celebrated 23rd birthday: sheriff
A Florida deputy who was killed while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 had just celebrated his 23rd birthday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.
