One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Atlantic City man surrenders in shooting case after 1½ hours
An Atlantic City man was arrested for allegedly firing shots earlier this month. Kenneth Marlow, 22, holed himself up in a Tennessee Avenue apartment building Wednesday, after ditching a bag with a gun when police tried to arrest him, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Marlow is accused in a Nov. 5...
Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Alex Weakley and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of New Castle, DE for weapon charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning. On November 25, […] The post Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
fox29.com
WBOC
fox29.com
WMDT.com
californiaexaminer.net
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
3 wanted, 1 charged in Thanksgiving stabbing at Atlantic City casino: police
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men are wanted after multiple people were stabbed following an altercation at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving, police said. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Pool at Harrah's Resort and Casino on Thursday. After an investigation, police said they've issued arrest warrants for Dante Braxton, Jamile Rivera and Kamal Allen in connection with the stabbing that left three people injured. Braxton and Rivera, who are both from Atlantic City, are being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Allen, of Bridgeton, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts possession of a weapon and two counts of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. One of the stabbing victims, Akbar Pearson, of Camden, was also charged with aggravated assault, authorities said. The two other stabbing victims were from Atlantic City. They were all transported to the hospital and none of their injuries are life-threatening, according to police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say.
fox29.com
Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes. Investigators...
Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty
Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Identity sought for card skimmer suspect in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a card skimmer found inside a local Walmart.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station
The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was seen traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night just after 8:30 on Ayers Lane east of Millsboro. Police found the home was hit several times with an unknown firearm and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries and police have no other information in reference to the shooting.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
